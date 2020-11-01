The singular genius of Thelonious Monk

Thelonious Monk is immortalized in the National Portrait Gallery in a portray by artist Boris Chaliapin, which was used for a Time Journal cowl.

He was additionally featured on a U.S. postal stamp issued in 1995.

Simply as a lot of an honor on the earth of jazz, it was a degree of pleasure to be lampooned by “Babs,” although Monk wasn’t the one bebopper immortalized by Gonzales.

x Babs Gonzales, be-bop scat singer and poet was born October 27, 1919 as Lee Brown. He dubbed Thelonious Monk, “Melodious Thunk,” Artwork Blakey, “Good Snakely” and Illinois Jacquet, “Michigan Coat.” pic.twitter.com/bjPSCOoiGp — Denise Oliver-Velez 💛 (@Deoliver47) October 27, 2020

Biographer Robin Kelley details Monk’s beginnings on the official Monk web site, which maintained by Monk’s son, jazz drummer T.S. Monk:

Born on October 10, 1917, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Thelonious was solely 4 when his mom and his two siblings, Marion and Thomas, moved to New York Metropolis. Not like different Southern migrants who headed straight to Harlem, the Monks settled on West 63rd Road within the “San Juan Hill” neighborhood of Manhattan, close to the Hudson River. His father, Thelonious, Sr., joined the household three years later, however well being issues compelled him to return to North Carolina. Throughout his keep, nonetheless, he typically performed the harmonica, ‘Jew’s harp,” and piano—all of which most likely influenced his son’s unyielding musical pursuits. Younger Monk turned out to be a musical prodigy along with an excellent pupil and a high-quality athlete. He studied the trumpet briefly however started exploring the piano at age 9. He was about 9 when Marion’s piano instructor took Thelonious on as a pupil. By his early teenagers, he was taking part in lease events, sitting in on organ and piano at an area Baptist church, and was reputed to have gained a number of “newbie hour” competitions on the Apollo Theater. Admitted to Peter Stuyvesant, one of many metropolis’s finest excessive faculties, Monk dropped out on the finish of his sophomore 12 months to pursue music and round 1935 took a job as a pianist for a touring evangelist and religion healer. Returning after two years, he fashioned his personal quartet and performed native bars and small golf equipment till the spring of 1941, when drummer Kenny Clarke employed him as the home pianist at Minton’s Playhouse in Harlem. Minton’s, legend has it, was the place the “bebop revolution” started. The after-hours jam periods at Minton’s, together with comparable musical gatherings at Monroe’s Uptown Home, Dan Wall’s Chili Shack, amongst others, attracted a brand new technology of musicians brimming with recent concepts about concord and rhythm—notably Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Mary Lou Williams, Kenny Clarke, Oscar Pettiford, Max Roach, Tadd Dameron, and Monk’s shut good friend and fellow pianist, Bud Powell. Monk’s harmonic improvements proved basic to the event of contemporary jazz on this interval. Anointed by some critics because the “Excessive Priest of Bebop,” a number of of his compositions (“52nd Road Theme,” “Spherical Midnight,” “Epistrophy” [co-written with Kenny Clarke and originally titled “Fly Right” and then “Iambic Pentameter”], “I Imply You”) have been favorites amongst his contemporaries.

Let’s take a take heed to considered one of his earliest tunes, “Epistrophy,” recorded dwell at Carnegie Corridor in 1957.

There’s a fascinating story behind this recording: It was misplaced for many years. NPR’s “All Issues Thought of” did a radio program on the discovery in 2005.

In the future in late January, Larry Appelbaum was thumbing by way of some previous Voice of America audiotapes about to be digitized on the Library of Congress when he made a discovery that might stun him and plenty of different jazz followers. In the future in late January, Larry Appelbaum was thumbing by way of some previous Voice of America audiotapes about to be digitized on the Library of Congress when he made a discovery that might stun him and plenty of different jazz followers. Eight 10-inch reels of acetate tape have been labeled “Carnegie Corridor Jazz 1957.” One of many tape bins had a handwritten observe on the again that mentioned “T. Monk” with some music titles. Appelbaum, a jazz specialist on the Library of Congress, obtained excited on the prospect of discovering unpublished supplies by the jazz grasp Thelonious Monk. Then he heard one other distinctive sound. “I acknowledged the tenor saxophone of John Coltrane and my coronary heart began to race,” Appelbaum says.

Most likely essentially the most recorded tune by Monk is “Round Midnight,” each as instrumental variations and with vocals.

“‘Spherical Midnight” is Thelonious Monk’s best-known jazz composition and carries the grand distinction of being the most-recorded jazz normal written by any jazz musician. The Monk CD, Best of the Blue Note Years paperwork the 1947 group recording of “‘Spherical Midnight” (1991, Blue Word 95636). A solo model from 1957 is out there on Thelonious Himself (1991, Orig. Jazz Classics 254). In line with Thomas Fitterling in Thelonious Monk: His Life and Music, Monk wrote “‘Spherical Midnight” when he was simply 18. Eight years later, in 1944, at jazz pianist Bud Powell’s urging, Cootie Williams and His Orchestra recorded the music. Relying on whose model of historical past you consider, Williams modified the composition both very barely or by no means. In any case, he shares credit score for it when it comes to copyright. Initially titled “’Spherical About Midnight,” Monk’s composition turned the theme music for Williams’ Orchestra. Jackie Paris launched it as a vocal in 1949, after Bernie Hanighen added the lyrics.

Although the video high quality of this clip is poor, watching and listening to Monk play it solo is price taking the day trip to pay attention.

Then segue to Monk with Miles Davis on the Newport Jazz Competition in 1955, which jazz historians cite as the performance that rescued Mile’s career.

As a jazz vocals fan, I might most likely write a whole story on singers and Spherical Midnight as a result of there are such a lot of renditions of the tune I really like, sung by all the highest vocalists from that point interval, and it’s nonetheless a typical right this moment. My high choose is the purity and readability of Ella Fitzgerald’s model, carried out right here dwell with Oscar Peterson on piano.

And at last, on this set, we transfer ahead in time to Bobby McFerrin and Chick Corea in a piano/vocal duet.

For these of you curious about taking a deeper dive into Monk and his music, Dr. Robin D. G. Kelley, distinguished professor and Gary B. Nash endowed chair in U.S. historical past at UCLA, wrote the definitive biography of Monk, “Thelonious Monk: The Life and Times of an American Original” in 2009, up to date with an afterword for Monk’s 2017 centennial.

Thelonious Monk is the critically acclaimed, gripping saga of an artist’s wrestle to “make it” with out compromising his musical imaginative and prescient. It’s a story that, like its topic, displays the tidal ebbs and flows of American historical past within the twentieth century. To his followers, he was the final word hipster; to his detractors, he was temperamental, eccentric, taciturn, or childlike. His angular melodies and dissonant harmonies shook the jazz world to its foundations, ushering within the start of “bebop” and establishing Monk as considered one of America’s best com­posers.

Listed below are two in-depth appears to be like on the textual content. For The Atlantic, Douglas Gorney wrote The Secret Life of Thelonious Monk.

For me, Monk had been an obsession—aesthetically and culturally—just about from the second I used to be launched to his music as a teenage wannabe jazz piano participant. However when the topic of Thelonious Monk comes up, the eccentricities are what individuals discuss first, as you simply did. Descriptions of his music turn out to be conflated with descriptions of his conduct, onstage and off. I wished to disentangle these issues, perceive who Thelonious Monk was as a human being, and who he was as an artist. I will not mislead you—once I went into this challenge, I did not know I’d discover what I ended up discovering. I used to be stunned by the depth of Monk’s musical schooling. I used to be stunned by the way in which he suffered, financially, as an artist—even after he turned the one of the recognizable faces in jazz and was on the quilt of nationwide magazines, he simply wasn’t making a lot cash. I used to be stunned by his deep dedication to his household and his group. It was the mundane issues that I discovered most fascinating, not the outlandish, eccentric character we often affiliate with Monk. As a consequence, I ended up writing a really totally different e-book than what I believed I’d write.

NPR additionally coated the e-book’s launch: “In A New Biography, Monk Minus The Myth.”

Monk’s work was typically discounted by critics and most of the people through the higher a part of his first twenty years as a performer. When essential consideration got here his approach, myths have been spun round him, a lot of which stay to this present day. Amongst them: that he was troublesome, a recluse, an untrained genius. However in his new e-book, Thelonious Monk: The Life and Occasions of an American Authentic, Kelley tackles these enduring myths. He argues that Monk was not an remoted genius. He was related to his New York Metropolis group, and he performed advantages for the social causes of the day. And his expertise was not some mysterious, God-given present: Monk studied. “Nicely, I all the time did wish to play the piano — the primary piano I noticed, I attempted to play it,” Monk mentioned on a 1963 public tv broadcast on New York’s Channel 13. “I discovered learn how to learn earlier than I took classes, you recognize, watching my sister observe her classes over her shoulder.” That recording is however considered one of Kelley’s discoveries over the 14 years he spent researching his e-book. In scouring roughly 300 interviews, he says he discovered that Monk might have began studying music when he was 10. By the point he was 11, he started learning with a classically educated pianist named Simon Wolf. “The sorts of workouts he gave Thelonious got here out of the books of Liszt, Chopin, Rachmaninoff,” Kelley says. “These have been the composers Monk was drawn to; Bach, Beethoven to a lesser diploma.”

A number of documentary movies have been made about Monk and his music. Dr. Krim Gabbard has critiqued them in “Evidence: Monk as Documentary Subject,” which he wrote for the Black Music Analysis Journal again in 1999.

For these acquainted with Thelonious Monk solely by way of recordings, the expertise of first seeing him carry out on movie can be startling. The outrageous hats, the splayed fingers, the sucked-in cheeks, the spastic dancing–all of it suggests a character with a story that goes effectively past the music. But for many years, Monk has been persistently offered as an inscrutable determine who might solely be identified by way of his music.(1) At least one filmmaker merely gave up making an attempt to make sense of his puzzling exterior: when Bert Stem filmed the 1958 Newport Jazz Competition for Jazz on a Summer season’s Day (1958), he stored slicing away to photographs of yacht races throughout the pianist’s efficiency of “Blue Monk”; Monk is onscreen for much less than thirty seconds. Extra bold filmmakers have prolonged a extra looking gaze in three documentaries that present strikingly totally different approaches to how Monk would possibly be understood. The title of Matthew Seig’s 1991 documentary is itself vital; Thelonious Monk: American Composer presents a devoted artist and household man who created a spiritually wealthy music rooted in a nice custom. In Charlotte Zwerin’s Thelonious Monk: Straight No Chaser (1988), Monk is weird and unpredictable, functioning as an artist primarily as a result of of the extremely skilled assist of sidepersons, the steadfast dedication of his spouse Nellie, and the patronage of the Baroness Pannonica de Koenigswarter. The Monk prominently featured by Jean Bach in the movie A Nice Day in Harlem (1995) is a trickster who rigorously choreographed how the world would see him.

Gabbard views “The American Composer” as an effort to place Monk “into the academy” (that means respectability), which regularly ignores most of the different sides of his life, together with his issues dealing with psychological sickness and his relationship to his patron, Baroness Pannonica de Koenigswarter.

However, essentially the most well-known Monk documentary is “Straight No Chaser,” directed Charlotte Zwerin, which Roger Ebert reviewed back in 1989.

Proper earlier than I sat down to put in writing this overview, I placed on the 1956 album “Sensible Corners” by Thelonious Monk. In case you are not very aware of Monk, it’s possible you’ll not acknowledge the title, however when you’ve got ever discovered your self in a bar with an excellent jukebox, you’ll acknowledge the music. This specific music is a cheerful one, however it’s not temper that carries the stamp of Monk, it’s authority. He performed the piano as if he knew precisely what each observe ought to imply and be, and had identified it for a very long time. That’s the reason “Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser” is vaguely disturbing proper from the opening scenes. We are able to sense there’s something fallacious right here, and except we all know the life historical past of Monk we do not know what it’s. The music is nice, free-spirited and liberating, however within the particular person of Monk there’s a shadow of some sort, a vagueness, a disinclination to attach. The film by no means does put a reputation to Monk’s situation, however by the top of the movie sufficient individuals who liked him have made sufficient references to it that we all know what we have to know: He went step by step and relatively stoically mad.

The movie’s title is taken from a single composed by Monk and recorded in 1951, which was additionally the title of an album.

“Straight, No Chaser” is a jazz normal composed by Thelonious Monk. It was first recorded on Monk’s Blue Word Classes in 1951. It has been recorded quite a few occasions by Monk and others and is considered one of Monk’s most coated songs.It’s a 12-bar blues in B flat which, like considered one of his different B blues, “Blue Monk”, makes inventive use of chromatics within the melody. Miles Davis recorded a well-known model on his Milestones album, during which the tune is performed in F relatively than B flat.Music educator Mark C. Gridley wrote about Monk’s composition model: “Monk employed easy compositional units with very authentic outcomes. His ‘Straight, No Chaser’ entails mainly just one thought performed many times, every time in a special a part of the measure and with a special ending.”Carmen McRae recorded a vocal model of the tune in 1988, with phrases by Sally Swisher. The McRae model was titled “Get It Straight”.

Right here’s Carmen swinging it dwell on the Newport Jazz Competition.

The third movie mentioned by Gabbard isn’t actually about Monk, although he’s prominently featured; it’s the story behind a traditional {photograph}.

x “A Nice Day in Harlem” – is a b&w {photograph} of 57 Jazz musicians taken in New York Metropolis in 1958 by ART KANE for Esquire journal. The road up contains Rely Basie, Artwork Blakey, Dizzy Gillespie, Charles Mingus, Thelonious Monk & Gerry Mulligan & Gene Krupa. pic.twitter.com/ShuUCPpMHH — Michael Warburton (@mikewarburton) October 28, 2020

One of many ugly elements of jazz historical past because it pertains to New York Metropolis and the musicians, largely Black, who have been a part of the scene, was the imposition of “Cabaret Playing cards” on performers.

WNYC radio coated the story in “Music Decriminalized: The End of ‘Cabaret Cards.’”

New York’s cabaret legal guidelines had been on the books since 1927, born within the wanton days of the jazz age, however solely actually hit their damaging stride in 1943, when all musicians working in New York Metropolis have been made to hold a “cabaret card” to carry out in its nightclubs and bars, a license which could possibly be, and was, snatched away or denied renewal on the slightest offense, successfully blacklisting an artist from performing within the Metropolis for years at authority’s whim. New York’s cabaret card provisions have been meant to be a pressure within the battle towards the Metropolis’s prison ingredient, however the licensing requirement had the impact of undermining New York’s capability as an incubator of artwork for many years. Take as an illustration jazz nice Thelonious Sphere Monk (pictured above), who thrice had his cabaret card revoked by way of the 40s and 50s, arising for air all too briefly for his well-known engagement with John Coltrane on the 5 Spot in 1957. Thelonious noticed some successes emerge throughout his intermittent ban, however solely regardless of the unduly harsh legislation – Brilliant Corners, his traditional recording from the interval and one of many best jazz recordings ever made, one which was just lately added to the Library of Congress’ esteemed National Recording Registry, was cobbled along with an underprepared makeshift band at a time when he couldn’t legally carry out within the Metropolis. Solely within the 60s did he set up a secure band and commercial success, when he was arguably previous his prime. Charlie Parker, Billie Vacation, and plenty of different well-known performers looking for a narcotic muse fell sufferer to the cabaret card legislation, however think about too, what number of abilities have been rendered obscure or snuffed out completely by the legislation’s Draconian calls for. Frank Sinatra, in an act of sort solidarity together with his fellow artists (and maybe some underworld buddies), famously refused to carry out in New York throughout a minimum of a part of the legislation’s damaging run.

This NPR program, “The Regulation Police Used To Hold Musicians Of Coloration Off Stage | JAZZ NIGHT IN AMERICA” appears to be like on the historical past, discussing what occurred to Charlie Parker, Billie Holliday, and Monk.

Jazz musicians have all the time confronted methods of discrimination in America. One insidious instance was the cabaret card, a type of identification required for any musician to work in a New York nightclub from 1940 to 1967. The New York Police Division administered these licenses and revoked them for any minor infraction. In consequence, a number of the largest names within the music on the time, like Billie Vacation and Charlie Parker, misplaced their proper to work at an important factors of their careers. On this Jazz Night time in America video quick, we hint the historical past of the cabaret card beginning with its racist origins and its toll on the music, and we’ll mirror on what might need been. –COLIN MARSHALL

Fortunately, we’ve gone past the times the place dancing and music have been made unlawful and used as racist instruments to suppress Black music. We nonetheless haven’t outgrown verbal assaults on Black people for dancing, although. (We see you, Peggy Noonan.)

Whereas researching this story, I discovered a chunk of reports I’d missed when it got here out three years in the past:

I’m wondering what occurred to this thought, and if we might assist it alongside?

