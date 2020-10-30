Kevin Purdy / iFixit Information:
The screens or cameras on iPhone 12 fashions grow to be unreliable when swapped between iPhones, which can lock out all unauthorized iPhone digicam and display screen repairs — Immediately’s topic: the iPhone 12 digicam, behaving unusually after a component swap. After exhaustive testing, evaluating notes …
The screens or cameras on iPhone 12 fashions grow to be unreliable when swapped between iPhones, which can lock out all unauthorized iPhone digicam and display screen repairs (Kevin Purdy/iFixit Information)
Kevin Purdy / iFixit Information: