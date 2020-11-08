‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is the chess drama we want proper now – TechCrunch

On paper, “The Queen’s Gambit” won’t sound like a compelling drama: Primarily based on a novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix sequence tells the story of Beth Harmon as she rises by way of the world of aggressive chess, ultimately taking up the world champion from the Soviet Union.

However on the newest episode of the Unique Content material podcast, your hosts are unanimous of their love for the sequence. We speak a bit about a few of the flaws (a setup-heavy first episode, the unsatisfying therapy of Beth’s good friend Jolene), however for essentially the most half, we’re completely satisfied to spend our time praising the present.

A few of that has to do with the interval setting — “The Queen’s Gambit” traces Beth’s life by way of the Fifties and ’60s, with some delightfully retro units and costumes, together with a clear-eyed strategy in the direction of the condescension and sexism that Beth faces in her early matches.

On the identical time, it’s Beth (performed by Anya Taylor-Pleasure) who pulls you thru all eight episodes as they depict her complicated relationship along with her foster mom, her struggles with substance abuse and her friendships with different chess gamers. Whereas Beth has a handful traits you’ll acknowledge from different troublesome geniuses portrayed on-screen, she’s in the end too complicated to boil right down to a single concept or logline.

And whilst you don’t have to know a lot about chess to take pleasure in “The Queen’s Gambit,” the present’s concentrate on character and persona permits it to depict aggressive chess in a manner that’s, in truth, thrilling.

