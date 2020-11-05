The President Versus Democracy

This can be a darkish and harmful second for American democracy.

A sitting president has spent months telling lies about non-existent voter fraud. Now that his re-election bid is in serious trouble — however with the end result nonetheless unsure — he has unleashed a new torrent of falsehoods claiming that the opposite aspect cheated. He has demanded the Supreme Courtroom intervene to resolve the election in his favor.

His supporters are staging protests in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania meant to intrude with legit vote counting. In Phoenix, some have confirmed up on the State Capitol with weapons (as you possibly can see in this short video taken by my colleague Simon Romero).

The worst democratic final result — wherein judges appointed by the president’s political social gathering intervene to overrule the obvious will of voters — appears more likely to be prevented. The Supreme Courtroom has proven no indicators of halting vote counts, and Joe Biden’s leads within the decisive states may end up being large enough to keep away from the election hinging on the form of ballot-counting trivia (like hanging chads) that determined the 2000 end in Florida.

However President Trump’s actions are nonetheless inflicting vital injury. They undermine his supporters’ religion within the nation’s authorities. Additionally they undermine the credibility of the USA around the world. And so they power election officers, journalists and social-media platforms to decide on between telling the reality and sounding nonpartisan; it’s not possible to do each about Trump’s election claims.