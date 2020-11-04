The Polls Underestimated Trump — Once more. No one Agrees on Why.

With reference to the coronavirus pandemic, it is usually notable that in contrast with most pre-election surveys, the exit polls confirmed a smaller share of respondents favoring warning over a fast reopening. As of Wednesday afternoon, with remaining changes nonetheless anticipated to the info, there was solely a nine-percentage-point break up between the voters saying it was extra vital to include the virus and people saying they cared extra about hastening to rebuild the financial system, in accordance with the exit polls. In pre-election surveys, the break up had sometimes been properly into the double digits, with a substantial majority of voters nationwide saying they most well-liked warning and containment.

It seems that the virus was additionally much less of a motivating issue for voters than many polls had appeared to convey. This yr, the exit polls — performed as normal by Edison Analysis on behalf of a consortium of stories organizations — had direct competitors from a brand new, probability-based voter survey: VoteCast, collected by way of a web based panel assembled for The Related Press by NORC, a analysis group on the College of Chicago. By trying on the divergence between the exit polls’ numbers and the responses to the VoteCast canvass, we are able to see that there have been way more voters who thought-about the coronavirus a big-deal challenge of their lives than individuals who stated it was the problem they had been voting on.

The VoteCast survey discovered that upward of 4 in 10 voters stated the pandemic was the No. 1 challenge dealing with the nation when introduced with an inventory of 9 decisions. However within the exit polls, when requested which challenge had the largest influence on their voting determination, respondents had been lower than half as prone to point out it was the pandemic. Much more possible was the financial system; behind that was the problem of racial inequality.

Not each pollster fared poorly. Ann Selzer, lengthy thought-about one of many high pollsters within the nation, released a poll with The Des Moines Register days earlier than the election exhibiting Mr. Trump opening up a seven-point lead in Iowa; that seems to be in keeping with the precise consequence to this point.

In an interview, Ms. Selzer stated that this election season she had caught to her normal course of, which includes avoiding assumptions that one yr’s citizens will resemble these of earlier years. “Our technique is designed for our information to disclose to us what is occurring with the citizens,” she stated. “There are some that can weight their information making an allowance for many issues — previous election voting, what the turnout was, issues from the previous with a view to mission into the long run. I name that polling backwards, and I don’t do it.”