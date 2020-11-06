The Nightmare Is Over: Biden Wins Electoral School And Sends Trump To The Ash Heap Of Historical past

Donald Trump’s nightmare presidency is formally coming to an finish as Joe Biden has secured sufficient Electoral School votes to win the presidential election and ship Trump to the ash heap of historical past the place he belongs.

In line with Decision Desk, Vox and other media outlets, the previous vice chairman will win the state of Pennsylvania, which vaults him previous the vital 270 electoral vote marker wanted to safe the presidency.

Biden’s win in Pennsylvania comes after he flipped two different “blue wall” states – Michigan and Wisconsin – that Trump narrowly carried in 2016.

Trump will change into certainly one of just a few incumbent presidents to lose a bid for a second time period within the White Home. For the remainder of his life, he’ll carry with him a label that he has so typically plastered on others: Loser.

As for Biden, he’s now the president-elect.

The Biden wager paid off

Regardless of the nerves that many Democrats felt on Tuesday, this election didn’t actually flip right into a squeaker in spite of everything. Nationally, Biden has gained greater than 73 million votes, essentially the most of any presidential nominee in American historical past. That tally will solely develop as votes proceed to be counted.

Biden’s historic victory vindicates his marketing campaign’s technique to stubbornly concentrate on the blue wall states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

From day one, the Democratic nominee’s marketing campaign believed Biden was uniquely positioned to revive the Democratic Celebration’s rust belt benefit, and he did simply that.

In fact, Biden didn’t simply rebuild the blue wall within the Midwest. He’s additionally poised to select off Georgia within the South and Arizona within the west, two states Trump gained slightly simply in 2016.

The top of a nightmare

For almost all of the nation that didn’t vote for Donald Trump in 2016, the final 4 years have been one infinite, exhausting nightmare.

Trump’s dangerous speech from the White Home on Thursday evening was simply the most recent instance of the repugnant nature of his presidency.

From day one, it has been nonstop chaos, incompetence, dishonesty and corruption from a person who sees the presidency as simply one other platform to air his grievances, increase his ego and get consideration.

It culminated this yr with a public well being disaster that has killed more than 240,000 Americans and an financial crash that has left thousands and thousands out of labor. These crises solely additional revealed what little curiosity Trump has in doing the work required of a president.

In document numbers, the American folks turned out to elect an actual president, not only a con man who performs one on TV.

Since he launched his marketing campaign in 2019, Joe Biden referred to this presidential contest as a battle for the soul of America. Donald Trump misplaced that battle, and America gained.

