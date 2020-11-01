The following bear market would be the worst in not less than 78 years, warns co-founder of Soros’s legendary Quantum Fund

That’s Jim Rogers, the 78-year-old co-founder of George Soros’s Quantum Fund, as soon as once more hammering dwelling the concept that the flood of cash flowing from central banks are artificially holding markets around the globe afloat and can in the end result in catastrophe.

“In case you look out the window, you’ll see printing presses in all places,” Rogers defined in an interview with the Peak Prosperity blog. “You realize what occurred to all the opposite international locations in historical past which have gotten themselves deep into debt… it hasn’t been fairly.”

To gird towards such weak spot, Rogers identified that commodities, as you may see from this chart highlighted within the weblog publish, are providing an historic discount relative to fairness valuations:

Watch the complete interview:

In separate feedback made on the twelfth annual “Russia Calling” Funding Discussion board in Moscow final week, Rogers talked about how the actions of a few of in positions of energy have made the coronavirus pandemic much more devastating for international economies.

“That is in all probability the worst [crisis] that I’ve seen in my lifetime, as a result of every little thing collapsed and also you had politicians and media and everyone overreacting in my opinion, and everyone closed down,” he was quoted as saying by RT.com. “We’ve had many epidemics in historical past, however by no means earlier than did they shut McDonalds, by no means earlier than did they shut all of the airways.”

The U.S. loss of life toll from COVID-19 simply topped 230,000 and the whole case quantity hit 9.1 million after greater than 99,000 infections in a file one-day tally, in response to Johns Hopkins College.

Rogers, not one to shy away from gloomy calls, informed individuals on the type that the following bear market is “going to be the worst in my lifetime.”