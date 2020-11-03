The subsequent bear market would be the worst in a minimum of 78 years, warns co-founder of Soros’s legendary Quantum Fund

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
Jim Rogers as soon as once more hammered house the concept the flood of cash flowing from central banks are artificially maintaining markets around the globe afloat. He is been calling for a nasty selloff for some time now. See full story.
PayPal earnings bolstered by pandemic’s e-commerce growth, however inventory nonetheless falls
PayPal Holdings Inc. topped expectations with its third-quarter outcomes Monday as the corporate continued to profit from booming e-commerce adoption throughout the pandemic. See full story.
Traders pine for a ‘clear victory’ — what’s at stake for markets on Election Day
Political uncertainty is casting a shadow over markets. This is what buyers must know going into Election Day. See full story.
Trump takes polling lead in North Carolina and Biden stays forward in different battlegrounds, with in the future till election
On the eve of Election Day, President Donald Trump edges forward of Joe Biden in North Carolina polling, in response to one extensively adopted common of surveys, however Trump stays behind general in swing states. See full story.
I’ve almost $600,000 in pupil debt after getting 4 school levels. Can I nonetheless purchase a house?
The coronavirus pandemic has sophisticated the method mortgage lenders use to underwrite house loans for folks with pupil debt. See full story.
MARKETWATCH PERSONAL FINANCE
Black households are virtually twice as probably to not have any stock-market investments, one latest research exhibits. See full story.