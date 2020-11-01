The second of fact for stock-market buyers? Election Day looms and probably the most essential stretch of 2020 awaits

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
Subsequent week's buying and selling motion might mark the end result of a number of the most important hang-ups confronting buyers, together with the attainable return to March-style shutdown as instances of COVID-19 rise domestically and elsewhere on the earth.
Corporations attempt to keep away from Election Day earnings, however there are nonetheless loads of numbers coming
The week forward brings one other packed earnings slate, however it's prone to get overshadowed by far larger occasions.
Prime Biden adviser sees ‘cheap probability’ outcomes of election can be recognized by Wednesday
The end result of the presidential election might be recognized by Wednesday, which might keep away from a bitter struggle over states the place counting ballots has not completed.
Individuals are spending over thrice more cash ‘playing’ on scorching shares than at casinos and on lottery tickets and sports activities betting
Researchers studied 'lottery' shares, which have low costs and excessive volatility.
These are the worst-performing shares in October as Massive Tech slumps
The knowledge expertise sector fell over 5% for the month, the largest drop for any business.
MARKETWATCH PERSONAL FINANCE
The assistance that Individuals have been getting with lease, unemployment advantages, pupil loans, paid depart and extra is scheduled to finish quickly.