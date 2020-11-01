The second of reality for stock-market traders? Election Day looms and essentially the most essential stretch of 2020 awaits

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
Subsequent week’s buying and selling motion may mark the end result of a few of the most important hang-ups confronting traders, together with the attainable return to March-style shutdown as circumstances of COVID-19 rise domestically and elsewhere on the planet. See full story.
Subsequent week will probably be filled with key U.S. financial insights and Fed choices overshadowed by the elections
All the focus is on the result of the president election, however a number of key financial indicators and a Fed assembly will reveal quite a bit in regards to the future patch of the economic system. See full story.
These are the worst-performing shares in October as Huge Tech slumps
The data expertise sector fell over 5% for the month, the most important drop for any trade. See full story.
Individuals are spending over thrice more cash ‘playing’ on sizzling shares than at casinos and on lottery tickets and sports activities betting
Researchers studied ‘lottery’ shares, which have low costs and excessive volatility. See full story.
Listed below are the Senate races to observe, as Democrats battle to take management from Republicans
If Democrats take management of the U.S. Senate, that would shake up key sectors akin to tech, well being care, finance and vitality — particularly if the Nov. 3 election brings a “blue wave” that places Joe Biden within the White Home. See full story.
MARKETWATCH PERSONAL FINANCE
Residents mirror on the pandemic and the prices of globalization. See full story.