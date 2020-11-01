The second of reality for stock-market buyers? Election Day looms and essentially the most essential stretch of 2020 awaits

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
Subsequent week’s buying and selling motion may mark the end result of a number of the most important hang-ups confronting buyers, together with the attainable return to March-style shutdown as instances of COVID-19 rise domestically and elsewhere on the planet. See full story.
Subsequent week can be stuffed with key U.S. financial insights and Fed selections overshadowed by the elections
The entire focus is on the end result of the president election, however a number of key financial indicators and a Fed assembly will reveal rather a lot in regards to the future patch of the financial system. See full story.
Individuals are spending over 3 times extra money ‘playing’ on sizzling shares than at casinos and on lottery tickets and sports activities betting
Researchers studied ‘lottery’ shares, which have low costs and excessive volatility. See full story.
These are the worst-performing shares in October as Massive Tech slumps
The knowledge expertise sector fell over 5% for the month, the largest drop for any trade. See full story.
In a deeply-divided Senate, there’s a ray of hope for this huge tax break for thousands and thousands of households
A household spent a month-to-month common of $715 on baby care or $8,580 over the yr, in response to one evaluation on rising health-care prices by Freddie Mac. See full story.
Residents mirror on the pandemic and the prices of globalization. See full story.