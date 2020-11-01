The second of reality for stock-market buyers? Election Day looms and essentially the most essential stretch of 2020 awaits

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
Subsequent week’s buying and selling motion may mark the end result of among the most important hang-ups confronting buyers, together with the attainable return to March-style shutdown as instances of COVID-19 rise domestically and elsewhere on the planet. See full story.
These are the worst-performing shares in October as Massive Tech slumps
The data know-how sector fell over 5% for the month, the most important drop for any trade. See full story.
Individuals are spending over 3 times extra money ‘playing’ on sizzling shares than at casinos and on lottery tickets and sports activities betting
Researchers studied ‘lottery’ shares, which have low costs and excessive volatility. See full story.
Listed below are the Senate races to observe, as Democrats battle to take management from Republicans
If Democrats take management of the U.S. Senate, that might shake up key sectors similar to tech, well being care, finance and power — particularly if the Nov. 3 election brings a “blue wave” that places Joe Biden within the White Home. See full story.
In a deeply-divided Senate, there’s a ray of hope for this large tax break for hundreds of thousands of households
A household spent a month-to-month common of $715 on baby care or $8,580 over the 12 months, in keeping with one evaluation on rising health-care prices by Freddie Mac. See full story.
MARKETWATCH PERSONAL FINANCE
President Donald Trump says he desires his supporters ‘to enter the polls and watch very fastidiously.’ See full story.