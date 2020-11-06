The 2021 BMW 8 Sequence: Excessive model, excessive luxurious, nice energy

The 2021 BMW 8 Sequence retains the custom of the grand tourer alive, kicking and related in our present instances. The 8 Sequence has a particular means of soothing its occupants whereas nonetheless conveying them at a quick tempo — which is precisely what grand tourers are imagined to do.

They’re constructed to cowl lengthy distances with excessive model, deep consolation and appreciable velocity. A beneficiant quantity of dealing with expertise must also be within the image. The 8 Sequence received’t disappoint in any of those facets, no less than for the driving force and entrance passenger.

Accessible in coupe, convertible or Gran Coupe kind, the 8 Sequence is predicated on the identical light-weight platform as the present 7 Sequence flagship sedan. Though there are rear seats within the 2-door fashions, they don’t provide a lot passenger area, regardless of a full-size basis.

The 4-door Gran Coupe fixes that to a level with larger legroom and headroom within the again, plus doorways to entry that area with comparable ease. However even that is no place for tall folks. The center seat can also be finest left as a buffer zone between two passengers within the outboard positions.

Up entrance, the place the true motion is, the 2021 8 Sequence has all the proper components for essentially the most epic and pleasant street journey ever. The usual seats are completely effective for hours on finish. The standard of supplies is a deal with not just for the eyes however for the fingertips and elbows as nicely. The sensible ergonomics and quiet cabin additionally assist to maintain fatigue and irritation at bay.

The 8 Sequence is a superb luxurious cruiser with that individual BMW

BMW,

-1.43%

attraction to the driving expertise. And though it’s removed from a discount, it comes with loads of gear and muscle for the cash, standing up strongly towards others in its class. And for individuals who need the last word 8 Sequence in efficiency and dealing with phrases, there’s the 2021 BMW M8 Gran Coupe.

What’s new for 2021?

The 840i coupe and 4-door Gran Coupe fashions are actually fitted with an anthracite headliner as normal. The satellite tv for pc radio function is now upgraded to a 12-month all-access subscription to Sirius XM with 360L.

The Driving Help Bundle 2 has been discontinued, however its contents seem within the different driver assist bundles. And lane departure warning turns into normal. The Night time Imaginative and prescient pedestrian detection function has additionally been discontinued.

The M Sport package deal now contains black-painted brake calipers and the worth goes down by $300.

The only M8 mannequin this yr is the Gran Coupe model, providing a Competitors package deal with 617 horsepower.

What we like

Excessive model

Excessive luxurious

Nice energy

What we don’t

Constricted rear seating in coupe and convertible

How a lot?

$85,995 to $130,995

Gas economic system

The 840i variations have a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 producing 335 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. This goes to the rear wheels in normal kind — or all 4 when BMW’s xDrive system is in place — via an 8-speed automated transmission with steering wheel-mounted shift paddles and a launch mode.

The Environmental Safety Company (EPA) estimates gas consumption for the rear-drive 840i coupe at 23 miles per gallon within the metropolis, 30 mpg on the freeway and 25 mpg in mixed driving or 21 mpg metropolis/27 mpg hwy/23 mpg mixed for the all-wheel-drive variant.

The 840i convertible and Gran Coupe each return 22 mpg metropolis/29 mpg hwy/24 mpg mixed (rear-wheel drive) or 20 mpg metropolis/27 mpg hwy/23 mpg mixed (all-wheel drive).

The opposite engine alternative within the 2021 8 Sequence is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. In M850i xDrive fashions, output is 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is normal right here, as is the 8-speed automated transmission.

The M8 Gran Coupe takes this engine and boosts output to 600 hp (torque stays the identical), or 617 hp with the elective Competitors package deal. All-wheel drive can also be normal within the M8.

The EPA places consumption for the M850i xDrive coupe at 18 mpg metropolis/25 mpg hwy/20 mpg mixed. The M850i xDrive convertible and Gran Coupe obtain 17 mpg metropolis/25 mpg hwy/20 mpg mixed. The M8 Gran Coupe manages 15 mpg metropolis/21 mpg hwy/17 mpg mixed.

These EPA figures are from 2020, however we don’t count on 2021’s estimates to be any completely different.

All 8 Sequence fashions have lively grille shutters for optimum thermal and aerodynamic effectivity. Plus an engine cease/restart function to avoid wasting premium gasoline whereas idling.

Commonplace options and choices

The 2021 BMW 8 Sequence is available in 2-door coupe, convertible and 4-door Gran Coupe types, with a alternative of 6-cylinder or 8-cylinder engines. Gear differs in keeping with drivetrain, however even the entry-level mannequin enjoys options which might be additional in different BMW automobiles. The place’s it’s elective, all-wheel drive is $2,900, and this setup additionally contains Integral Energetic Steering, which is a type of rear-wheel steering.

The 840i coupe ($88,995) has 18-in alloy wheels, keyless entry/ignition, adaptive LED headlights with automated excessive beams, sport exhaust system, rain-sensing wipers, selectable driving modes, 12.3-in digital driver data show, full leather-based upholstery, heated entrance seats/armrests/steering wheel, dual-zone automated local weather management, 14-way power-adjustable entrance sport seats with reminiscence settings for driver and passenger, power-adjustable steering column, soft-closing doorways, prolonged ambient LED cabin lighting, head-up show, power-operated trunk lid, common storage door opener, entrance/rear parking sensors, Wi-Fi, Apple

AAPL,

+3.55%

CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone integration, two USB ports, Bluetooth, navigation with real-time site visitors and on-street parking updates, Harman Kardon 464-watt/16-speaker surround-sound system, satellite tv for pc/HD radio, 32 GB of multi-media storage, wi-fi charging, 10.25-in infotainment show, voice management, and ahead collision mitigation with automated emergency braking and pedestrian detection.

The 840i convertible ($98,395) provides a power-folding black cloth gentle high, wind deflector and a rollover safety system. It additionally swaps in a 12-speaker/408-watt Harman Kardon surround-sound system.

The 840i Gran Coupe ($85,995) has two additional doorways, quad-zone automated local weather management, powered panoramic moonroof with sunshade, powered rear solar shade, USB-C ports for rear occupants, and a powered trunk lid. In any other case, its gear roster is very similar to the common coupe’s.

The M850i xDrive coupe ($112,895) employs the V8 engine, plus 20-in alloy wheels, M Sport brakes, adaptive M suspension with lively anti-roll bars, M Sport differential, heated/ventilated/16-way power-adjustable entrance sport seats, rear-wheel steering, a rear spoiler and additional aerodynamic additions.

The M850i xDrive convertible ($122,395) has those self same variations because the 840i convertible.

Likewise, the M850i xDrive Gran Coupe ($109,895) has the identical variations because the 840i Gran Coupe.

Among the many many choices is a Driving Help Bundle bringing blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, a self-parking function for parallel and perpendicular areas, drive recorder, and the flexibility to examine on the automotive remotely utilizing a smartphone.

The Driving Help Skilled Bundle provides adaptive cruise management with cease/go and Visitors Jam Assistant for partially autonomous driving, entrance/rear cross-traffic alert, and evasive steering help.

Different extras embody glass controls, extra snug entrance seats, and a 16-speaker/1,400-watt Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound system. Rear-drive variations of the 2021 8 Sequence are eligible for rear-wheel steering.

M850i variations of the coupe and Gran Coupe could also be ordered with a light-weight M Carbon roof (comprised of carbon fiber bolstered plastic), additional cooling and high-performance tires. The M850i convertible presents neck-warming vents within the entrance seats.

The 2021 M8 Gran Coupe ($130,995) has the carbon fiber roof as normal, together with the drive recorder, M Sport seats, gesture management and carbon fiber inside accents. Particular choices for the M8 Gran Coupe embody an M Driver’s package deal that pairs a day’s tuition in high-performance driving with a raised high velocity of 190 mph.

Trunk area for the 8 Sequence coupe is a helpful 14.8 cu ft. The Gran Coupe isn’t significantly better with its 15.5 cu ft, but it surely does have cut up/folding rear seats. Naturally, the convertible has the smallest trunk, at 12.4 cu ft.

Security

Neither the Nationwide Freeway Visitors Security Administration (NHTSA) nor the Insurance coverage Institute for Freeway Security (IIHS) has crash-tested the BMW 8 Sequence. Low-volume luxurious automobiles are hardly ever put via such packages.

Don’t be deterred, nonetheless. BMW’s many normal security options embody automated emergency braking, seat belt pre-tensioning if a collision is taken into account imminent, nook braking management, automated brake drying and driver fatigue monitoring.

Behind the wheel

The quickest 840i is the coupe with all-wheel drive, sprinting from standstill to 60 miles per hour in a formidable 4.4 seconds. The M850i xDrive coupe requires solely 3.6 seconds. In both case, energy supply is sweetly progressive, whereas the automated transmission has a shift motion easy sufficient to grace a Rolls-Royce.

Because of the driving modes, journey high quality with the adaptive air suspension can go from “soothing after a tough day” to “thrilling now that there’s nobody else on this canyon street” and even the common suspension supplies a effective stability between consolation and management. The Integral Energetic Steering (rear-wheel steering) function enhances agility whereas additionally making it simpler to maneuver in tight areas.

The M8 Gran Coupe has an M Sport lively differential, enabling drivers to use the ability sooner when accelerating out of a nook.

Different automobiles to think about

2021 Aston Martin Vantage— The Vantage is costlier than an M850i xDrive coupe and never fairly as highly effective — however what a glance and what a drive.

2021 Audi A7 or 2021 Audi S7 — These rival the Gran Coupe. The A7 has 367 hp and the S7 enjoys 444 hp.

2021 Lexus LC— It is a coupe offspring of the LS luxurious sedan. It’s extra cosseting than sporty, but nonetheless a outstanding machine.

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class— As one other rival to the Gran Coupe, it’s inexpensive beginning out, however comes with extra energy.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe or Cabriolet — Each fashions are primarily based on the wonderful S-Class flagship sedan. They’re wonderful and, in AMG types, splendidly highly effective. Nevertheless, this technology is coming to an finish, with a brand new mannequin of sedan for 2021. Different variants would possibly comply with a yr or two after.

2021 Porsche

POAHY,

+4.40%

Panamera — The Panamera is a full-size luxurious sedan that comes with a alternative of drivetrains and has stellar driving skills.

Used Bentley Continental — Accessible as a coupe or convertible, the Continental is completely majestic and responds nicely to being pushed laborious.

Questions it’s possible you’ll ask

Is BMW nonetheless making the 6 Sequence?

No. The 8 Sequence coupe, convertible and 4-door Gran Coupe replaces the long-running 6 Sequence. That vary’s fundamental long-hood/long-door/short-deck theme is carried over — the 4-door Gran Coupe being the exception.

Can I get all-wheel drive on the 2021 BMW 8 Sequence convertible?

Sure. The BMW 840i xDrive and M850i xDrive are the all-wheel-drive variations of the 8 Sequence and each can be found in convertible kind. They function all the identical luxurious and efficiency gear because the coupe and Gran Coupe, however with an entry-level worth beginning at round $98k.

What’s a Gran Coupe?

A Gran Coupe is BMW-speak for a 4-door model of its standard 2-door coupes. Not like a conventional sedan, the 8 Sequence Gran Coupe incorporates a coupe-like profile, with a low-slung roof and a tapered rear window operating right down to a tidy tail.

What’s the distinction between the M850i xDrive and the M8?

The M850i xDrive is the twin-turbocharged V8 model of the 8 Sequence coupe, convertible and Gran Coupe. It presents extra efficiency than the 840i fashions, however it’s not the identical factor because the M8. The M8 emanates from BMW’s M efficiency division, much like what AMG does for Mercedes-Benz. M automobiles have particular engines, suspensions, brakes and different efficiency upgrades.

Autotrader’s recommendation

If a model of the 2021 8 Sequence is an efficient match financially and meets a possible purchaser’s wishes, then there’s no purpose to not make the leap. Choose as many driver aids as doable. The 6-cylinder engine is greater than highly effective sufficient for all however essentially the most thrill-addicted, who would possibly nicely be eager about an M8.

This story initially ran on Autotrader.com.