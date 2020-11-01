Assessments Present Genetic Signature of Virus That Might Have Contaminated President Trump

The examine reveals, for the primary time, the genetic sequence of the virus that will have contaminated President Trump and dozens of others, researchers mentioned. That genome is an important clue that will enable researchers to establish the place the outbreak originated and whether or not it went on to contaminate others throughout the nation.

The White Home has not disclosed any effort to conduct comparable genetic testing, however the examine’s outcomes present that it’s nonetheless attainable, even weeks after constructive assessments. Extra sequencing may assist set up the trail of the virus via the White Home, the position of a attainable super-spreading occasion for Decide Amy Coney Barrett and the origin of an outbreak among the many staff of Vice President Mike Pence within the final week or so.

The journalists, Michael D. Shear and Al Drago, each had vital, separate publicity to White Home officers in late September, a number of days earlier than they developed signs. They didn’t spend any time close to one another within the weeks earlier than their constructive assessments.

Mr. Shear traveled with Mr. Trump and different workers on Air Drive One on Sept. 26, when Mr. Trump approached inside 5 – 6 toes with out a masks. Mr. Drago lined the Decide Barrett occasion that day and a information convention the subsequent day close to officers who weren’t carrying masks and later examined constructive. Each journalists wore masks.

The viral genomes of the 2 journalists shared the identical distinct sample of mutations, the analysis discovered. Together with their publicity historical past, the findings recommend that they have been contaminated as a part of the broader White Home outbreak, mentioned Trevor Bedford, a geneticist on the Fred Hutchinson Most cancers Analysis Heart and the College of Washington who led the analysis staff.