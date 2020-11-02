Tencent claims it crossed a document 100M DAUs on its cellular recreation Honor of Kings, which has an unusually excessive ladies participant base of round 50% (Rita Liao/TechCrunch)

Rita Liao / TechCrunch:
Tencent claims it crossed a document 100M DAUs on its cellular recreation Honor of Kings, which has an unusually excessive ladies participant base of round 50% — At its five-year anniversary gala graced by celebrities, esports stars and orchestras, Tencent’s cellular recreation Honor of Kings stated it has crossed 100 million every day energetic customers.
