Stonepeak Infrastructure Companions stated it’s shopping for Astound Broadband, the sixth largest U.S. cable-TV supplier, for $3.6 billion, in one of many greatest leveraged buyouts this yr.

Astound, owned by private-equity agency TPG and cable-management firm Patriot Media Administration, is the operator of RCN Telecom Providers LLC, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband and enTouch Techniques.