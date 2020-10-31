Stanford Research Seeks to Quantify Infections Stemming From Trump Rallies

Based mostly on their fashions, the researchers concluded that on common, the 18 occasions produced will increase in confirmed circumstances of greater than 250 per 100,000 residents. Extrapolating that determine to the 18 rallies, they concluded that the gatherings finally resulted in additional than 30,000 confirmed circumstances of Covid-19 and that the rallies had “probably led to greater than 700 deaths,” although these deaths wouldn’t essentially have occurred solely amongst attendees.

The paper, posted on academic websites and on Twitter by its authors days earlier than the presidential election, is more likely to be contentious. Public well being officers in states and counties the place Mr. Trump has held rallies stated in interviews this week that it was unimaginable to tie specific infections or outbreaks to the gatherings for a number of causes: Caseloads are rising over all, rally attendees typically journey from different places, contact tracing shouldn’t be all the time full, and call tracers don’t all the time know the place contaminated individuals have been.

Judd Deere, a White Home spokesman, dismissed the examine as “a politically pushed mannequin based mostly on flawed assumptions and meant to disgrace Trump supporters.”

“Because the president has stated, the remedy can’t be worse than the illness,” Mr. Deere stated in a press release on Saturday. “This nation must be open armed with finest practices and freedom of option to restrict the unfold of Covid-19.”

The examine is a “working paper” and has not but been submitted for peer assessment, Professor Bernheim stated in an interview on Saturday. He stated it was frequent observe for economists to publish their work on-line earlier than submitting it to a tutorial journal in order that different consultants might touch upon it. He stated politics was not the motivation for it.