Converse No Fact to Energy: CBS Goes Cupcake With Pennsylvania AG on Vote Depend

Voter fraud? Yawn. CBS This Morning confirmed but once more that journalists need to problem these in energy solely when Republicans are concerned. When given an opportunity to demand solutions about vote counting within the ongoing presidential recount, co-host Anthony Mason as an alternative provided a cupcake interview with Pennsylvania Legal professional Normal Josh Shapiro.

On the thought of accepting late ballots, Mason questioned, “The Trump marketing campaign is asking the Supreme Courtroom to affix an enchantment to throw owl mail-in ballots obtained as much as three days after election day. Discuss us by that regulation shortly when you can and why it exists?” He invited the partisan Democrat to hammer Donald Trump: “The President has already claimed that he is gained Pennsylvania. What’s your response to that?”

Not as soon as did Mason ask about Shapiro’s stunning feedback BEFORE the election that when votes are tallied, Trump can have misplaced. As Fox News explained:

Pennsylvania’s Legal professional Normal Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, discovered himself in sizzling water on social media after claiming that President Trump has misplaced the flexibility to win the battleground state, simply over 24 hours earlier than the polls shut on Election Day. “If all of the votes are added up in PA, Trump goes to lose,” Shapiro wrote on Twitter. “That’s why he’s working extra time to subtract as many votes as doable from this course of.” … “[I]t appears extremely unethical for the highest regulation enforcement officer in one of the vital necessary states to name the election earlier than Election Day,” Conservative CNN contributor, Scott Jennings, tweeted. “This man is the AG!”

No actual concern or concentrate on voter fraud claims by the CBS host. As a substitute, Shapiro was given a free hand to bash Trump. That is the type of lapdog “journalism” that exhibits reporters don’t need to maintain Democrats accountable. Solely Republicans.

