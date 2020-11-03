South Korea Detains North Korean Who Crossed Demilitarized Zone

SEOUL, South Korea — The South Korean navy on Wednesday detained a person from North Korea ​who crossed the nations’ closely armed land border and triggered an intensive manhunt, officers mentioned.

Navy items had been on heightened alert since late Tuesday when indicators have been found ​​that barbed-wire fences alongside the japanese border had been breached​ by a attainable defector from the North.

The navy later mentioned that its troopers had detained a North Korean man​ with out incident on Wednesday morning​.

Officers have been investigating why the person crossed the two.5-mile-wide Demilitarized Zone, or DMZ, separating the 2 Koreas and fortified by wire fences, minefields and armed sentries on either side. There was no uncommon navy motion in North Korea across the time the person was believed to have ​crossed, officers mentioned.