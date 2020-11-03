South Korea Detains North Korean Who Crossed Demilitarized Zone

SEOUL, South Korea — The South Korean navy on Wednesday detained a person from North Korea who crossed the nations’ closely armed land border and triggered an intensive manhunt, officers mentioned.
Navy items had been on heightened alert since late Tuesday when indicators have been found that barbed-wire fences alongside the japanese border had been breached by a attainable defector from the North.
The navy later mentioned that its troopers had detained a North Korean man with out incident on Wednesday morning.
Officers have been investigating why the person crossed the two.5-mile-wide Demilitarized Zone, or DMZ, separating the 2 Koreas and fortified by wire fences, minefields and armed sentries on either side. There was no uncommon navy motion in North Korea across the time the person was believed to have crossed, officers mentioned.
Greater than 33,000 folks from North Korea have defected to South Korea since a devastating famine struck the North within the Nineties. However most have performed so by way of China, which borders the North, ultimately making their technique to a South Korean embassy abroad. Defections throughout the DMZ are comparatively uncommon.
In November 2017, a North Korean soldier dashed through a hail of bullets fired by his fellow troops to enter the South by way of Panmunjom, the so-called truce village that straddles the border. In 2018, South Korean troopers guided a North Korean soldier to safety after they discovered him strolling throughout the japanese sector of the DMZ.
When a defector from the North crosses the land border undetected, it raises questions on nationwide safety in South Korea. The navy apologized in 2012 after a defecting North Korean soldier not solely scaled three barbed-wire fences alongside the border with out being detected, but additionally needed to knock on barracks doorways to get consideration as soon as he reached the South.