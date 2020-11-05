Monetary Instances:
Sources say Jack Ma’s criticism of regulators and state-owned banks in a speech triggered the transfer by Communist celebration leaders to restrict the facility of Ant Group — The billionaire’s criticism of regulators triggered the transfer by Communist leaders to restrict the facility of the fintech group
Sources say Jack Ma's criticism of regulators and state-owned banks in a speech triggered the transfer by Communist celebration leaders to restrict the facility of Ant Group (Monetary Instances)
Monetary Instances: