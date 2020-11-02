Home Tech Sources: manufacturing has ramped up for brand spanking new 13" and 16"...

Sources: manufacturing has ramped up for brand spanking new 13" and 16" MacBook Execs and a brand new 13" MacBook Air with Apple Silicon chips however with out different main design adjustments (Bloomberg)

By
StevenWazon
-
4
0


Bloomberg:

Sources: manufacturing has ramped up for brand spanking new 13″ and 16″ MacBook Execs and a brand new 13″ MacBook Air with Apple Silicon chips however with out different main design adjustments  —  – Firm readies MacBook Execs, MacBook Air with in-house chips  — Smaller Mac Professional and iMac with Apple chips additionally in growth

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here