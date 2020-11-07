Home Tech Sources: FTC is more likely to sue Fb for antitrust violations earlier...

Sources: FTC is more likely to sue Fb for antitrust violations earlier than the tip of November and FTC Chair Joe Simons favors conserving the swimsuit in-house (Leah Nylen/Politico)

By
StevenWazon
-
3
0


Leah Nylen / Politico:

Sources: FTC is more likely to sue Fb for antitrust violations earlier than the tip of November and FTC Chair Joe Simons favors conserving the swimsuit in-house  —  However the company could preserve the case inside, stymieing states that wish to workforce up.  —  FTC Chair Joe Simons testifies throughout a Home Power …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here