Wall Avenue Journal:
Sources: Comcast and Walmart to develop and distribute good TVs collectively; TVs will run Comcast software program and Walmart will promote them for a recurring income — Below the phrases being mentioned, the retail large would promote TV units working Comcast software program and obtain share of recurring income
Sources: Comcast and Walmart to develop and distribute good TVs collectively; TVs will run Comcast software program and Walmart will promote them for a recurring income (Wall Avenue Journal)
Wall Avenue Journal: