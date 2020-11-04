Home Tech Sources: Comcast and Walmart to develop and distribute good TVs collectively; TVs...

Sources: Comcast and Walmart to develop and distribute good TVs collectively; TVs will run Comcast software program and Walmart will promote them for a recurring income (Wall Avenue Journal)

By
StevenWazon
-
5
0


Wall Avenue Journal:

Sources: Comcast and Walmart to develop and distribute good TVs collectively; TVs will run Comcast software program and Walmart will promote them for a recurring income  —  Below the phrases being mentioned, the retail large would promote TV units working Comcast software program and obtain share of recurring income

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here