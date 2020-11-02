Sherrod Brown Predicts Joe Biden Will Win Ohio And Sweep The Midwest

Whereas Pennsylvania has been the center of the political universe within the last days of this presidential marketing campaign, Sen. Sherrod Brown mentioned on Monday evening that he thinks Joe Biden will carry the state of Ohio.

The Democratic senator mentioned he believes Biden’s attraction to employees makes him a powerful candidate to win the Buckeye State’s 18 electoral votes.

“Biden is the employee’s candidate, and it reveals,” Sen. Brown mentioned. “That’s why he’s going to win Ohio.”

The Ohio senator famous {that a} win in Ohio for Biden means he’ll possible sweep the Midwest – Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania – and certain develop into different conventional crimson states like Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and even Texas.

Successful Ohio “contributes to an Electoral Faculty landslide,” he added.

Video:

Sen. Sherrod Brown says don’t rely out the Buckeye State simply but: Biden is “going to win Ohio.” pic.twitter.com/FQOT4dsPTv — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 3, 2020

Sen. Brown mentioned:

Biden is the employee’s candidate, and it reveals, and that’s why he’s going win Ohio. … I believe — not that I consider anyone ballot. Quinnipiac got here out as we speak, plus 4 for Biden. I don’t assume he wins it by 4. I believe he wins it by one or two, and I believe that contributes to an Electoral Faculty landslide, as a result of if it’s shut in Ohio and we win Ohio particularly, it signifies that we win Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and probably Iowa and who is aware of, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, as these southern states transfer in direction of Biden.

Polling reveals a decent race within the Buckeye State

Earlier than this marketing campaign started, not even essentially the most optimistic Democrat believed that Ohio’s electoral votes have been up for grabs. In any case, Trump gained the state by eight factors 4 years in the past.

However polling released just today, on Election Eve, confirmed Biden with a slim lead over Trump within the Buckeye State. The previous vice chairman’s go to to Cleveland on Monday additionally indicated that the Democrats consider the state is in play.

Finally, Ohio will possible be an uphill climb because the state continues its gradual drift to the best, however the truth that Biden continues to be aggressive there on the eve of the election is an effective signal for the Democratic nominee.

