A number of lecturers kidnapped in restive Cameroon area: Union

Lecturers taken from a college in Kumbo in western Cameroon area gripped by separatist armed rebellion, lecturers’ union says.

A number of lecturers have been kidnapped from a college in a western Cameroon area gripped by years of armed rebellion by anglophone separatists, an area lecturers’ union advised the AFP information company.

Armed males raided the native presbyterian main and secondary college in Kumbo, taking away 11 lecturers, mentioned Reverend Samuel Fonki, head of the Presbyterian Church of Cameroon, and Stephen Afuh, head of a presbyterian lecturers’ union known as PEATTU.

An area official, talking on situation of anonymity, advised AFP six lecturers had been kidnapped.

There was no fast response from the armed forces or authorities on the most recent incident.

The kidnapping got here on the heels of the killing of eight schoolchildren in Kumba within the neighbouring Southwest Area final month, which the federal government blamed on the separatists.

In that assault, the federal government in Yaounde described the armed males as separatists “scaring off mother and father from sending their youngsters to highschool”.

No group has claimed accountability for the killings thus far.

In October 2017, anglophone fighters declared an impartial state within the Northwest Area and Southwest Area, house to the many of the anglophone minority within the majority French-speaking nation.

The declaration, which has not been recognised internationally, sparked a brutal battle with the nation’s safety forces.

Greater than 3,000 individuals have been killed and 700,000 fled their properties. Rights teams say crimes and abuses have been dedicated by either side.

Faculties and different establishments representing the Cameroonian state have been repeatedly focused for assaults and kidnappings, typically for ransom.

In November 2019, the UN youngsters’s fund, UNICEF, estimated that 855,000 youngsters have been with out education within the two anglophone areas.

About 90 p.c of the nation’s main colleges and 77 p.c of secondary colleges have been both closed or non-operational at the moment.

Anglophones account for about 4 million of Cameroon’s 23 million inhabitants. Their presence is defined by the decolonisation course of in West Africa some 60 years in the past.

In 1961, the Southern Cameroons, a British-ruled territory, voted to affix the newly impartial former French colony of Cameroon. The Northern Cameroons joined Nigeria.

There have been decades-long resentment amongst anglophones in Cameroon at perceived discrimination in training, financial system and regulation.

Calls for by moderates for reform and larger autonomy have been rejected by the central authorities, resulting in the declaration of independence by the hardline separatists.