Sens. Cruz, Johnson, Lee Demand Google CEO Reply to Examine Exhibiting Get-Out-The-Vote Messages Went to Solely Liberals

Three Republican senators have written to Google CEO Sundar Pichai calling on him to reconcile Pichai’s declare that “Google doesn’t modify any merchandise, together with Search, to advertise a specific political viewpoint” with a brand new research discovering that reminders to vote have been despatched solely to liberals previous to the election.

The letter by Senate Homeland Safety and Governmental Affairs Chair Ron Johnson (R-WI), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Sen. Mike Lee, (R-Utah) quotes the findings of an election-monitoring undertaking led by Dr. Robert Epstein.

Google could have shifted “tens of millions of votes” if the research’s findings are consultant of Google’s conduct nationally, Dr. Epstein studies:

“One in every of our most annoying findings thus far is that between October 26th (the day our system turned totally operational) and Thursday, October 29th, solely our liberal discipline brokers obtained vote reminders on Google’s house web page. Conservatives didn’t obtain even a single vote reminder. This sort of concentrating on, if current nationwide, might shift tens of millions of votes, partly as a result of Google’s house web page is seen 500 million instances a day within the U.S.”

“Based mostly on Dr. Epstein’s response, it might seem your assertion that ‘We gained’t do any work, you understand, to politically tilt something by some means’ will not be true,” the senators write.

The letter informs Pichai that the senators are asking Dr. Epstein to offer Congress with “proof of Google’s politically biased actions” throughout the election cycle and calls on the Google CEO to reply by 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Read the senators’ full letter to Google CEO Pichai here.