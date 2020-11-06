Scarborough: ‘Election Was An Absolute Repudiation of Democratic Get together Model’

Sounding like a political marketing consultant livid along with his purchasers, Joe Scarborough went on an absolute tirade in opposition to the Democrats on at present’s Morning Joe, upbraiding them for having veered too far left. Scarborough railed that for probably the most half, “the election was an absolute repudiation of the Democratic celebration model.”
And in his personal phrases and that of others, Scarborough warned the Democrats that if they do not change course, they’ll get destroyed within the 2022 mid-term elections. Or as a Dem congresswoman he quoted colorfully put it, Democrats will get “f—ing torn aside.”
A table-pounding Scarborough additionally pointed to Republican state-legislature wins throughout the nation, which can place them for the subsequent 10 years in essential redistricting choices.
Willie Geist added a quote from Rep. Jim Clyburn about Senate runoffs in Georgia: “If we’ll run on Medicare for All, defund the police, socialized drugs we’re not going to win.”
Kasie Hunt stated her Democrat sources stated “they have been going to choose up at the least to 5 to seven senate seats, probably they have been going to choose up 10 to 12.” No marvel they’re depressed.
Hunt recommended “If you wish to govern, you must work out a approach to make that occur in locations the place individuals are not firmly entrenched on one aspect of this tradition struggle or the opposite.”
After all—Scarborough being Scarborough—he could not cease himself from taking an inane swipe at President Trump, making his umpteenth Trump/Hitler analogy, even hitting the every day double by working Stalin into it. Sidekick Mike Barnicle—ever the imitator—kicked in with a Trump/Hitler analogy of his personal.
Here is the transcript.
MSNBC
Morning Joe
11/6/20
6:31 am ET
JOE SCARBOROUGH: I bought to place a sidebar in right here. As a result of after the mud settles, if Joe Biden finally ends up profitable the presidency, then, I feel lots of people are going to show to what occurred to the Democratic celebration.
There isn’t a approach to put this, aside from to say this election was, was — Joe Biden profitable seems like a one-off. This election for probably the most half was an absolute repudiation of the Democratic celebration as a model. Their model doesn’t work throughout most of America. It simply doesn’t.
They bought routed in Senate races they need to have received. And I imply, and should you don’t consider me, simply look again in any respect the predictions. Are Democrats going to win 9, ten, 11 Senate seats? The Home outcomes are maybe much more surprising. No one thought that this was going to be shut. The weekend earlier than the election, Republican pollsters have been speaking about hemorrhaging help in suburbs and couldn’t consider the numbers. They stated, we’re going to get destroyed. Properly, it ended up, they couldn’t consider the numbers for an excellent purpose. The numbers have been improper!
And Kasie, that is going to have a profound influence [pounds table] over the subsequent ten years. The state legislatures that Democrats thought they have been going to achieve, the state legislatures that Democrats misplaced, all of that is going to have a consequential influence on redistricting and the form of the map over the subsequent ten years.
Speak concerning the unimaginable telephone, convention name the place Abigail Spanberger — you recognize, I’m sorry. I’m a former Republican so I assume my opinion doesn’t matter. She advised it prefer it was: cease speaking about socialism! Cease speaking about defunding the police! It doesn’t work. And naturally, leaders of the Democratic celebration have truly come on this present and stated in fact they don’t help the defunding of the police. However she was very indignant. Believed that what’s occurred to the Democratic celebration’s model has been shattered and they should battle again.
Here is what she stated: “We have to not ever use the phrase socialist or socialism once more. We misplaced good members due to that,” she stated heatedly. “If we’re classifying Tuesday as successful, we are going to get blanking torn aside in 2022″ and I’ve already — you recognize, after I was saying I used to be speaking to the neatest, smartest information individuals alive that mainly advised me that the numbers have been a mirage in Florida and throughout the higher Midwest, those self same individuals say that the Republicans are going to have an enormous yr in 2022. Simply this information, our exit polls in the event that they don’t appropriate course. If the Democrats do not appropriate course.