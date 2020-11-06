Scarborough: ‘Election Was An Absolute Repudiation of Democratic Get together Model’

Sounding like a political marketing consultant livid along with his purchasers, Joe Scarborough went on an absolute tirade in opposition to the Democrats on at present’s Morning Joe, upbraiding them for having veered too far left. Scarborough railed that for probably the most half, “the election was an absolute repudiation of the Democratic celebration model.”

And in his personal phrases and that of others, Scarborough warned the Democrats that if they do not change course, they’ll get destroyed within the 2022 mid-term elections. Or as a Dem congresswoman he quoted colorfully put it, Democrats will get “f—ing torn aside.”

A table-pounding Scarborough additionally pointed to Republican state-legislature wins throughout the nation, which can place them for the subsequent 10 years in essential redistricting choices.

Willie Geist added a quote from Rep. Jim Clyburn about Senate runoffs in Georgia: “If we’ll run on Medicare for All, defund the police, socialized drugs we’re not going to win.”

Kasie Hunt stated her Democrat sources stated “they have been going to choose up at the least to 5 to seven senate seats, probably they have been going to choose up 10 to 12.” No marvel they’re depressed.

Hunt recommended “If you wish to govern, you must work out a approach to make that occur in locations the place individuals are not firmly entrenched on one aspect of this tradition struggle or the opposite.”

After all—Scarborough being Scarborough—he could not cease himself from taking an inane swipe at President Trump, making his umpteenth Trump/Hitler analogy, even hitting the every day double by working Stalin into it. Sidekick Mike Barnicle—ever the imitator—kicked in with a Trump/Hitler analogy of his personal.

