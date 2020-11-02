Scarborough Brags: We’ll Censor Trump If He Declares Victory!

A brand new low for the liberal media. A significant American community censoring the President of the USA on election night time!

Not solely is Scarborough planning on doing it: they’re gleefully bragging about it!

On at this time’s Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough introduced that he, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist will likely be main election-night protection on “Peacock,” NBC’s new on-line streaming service. Responding to Willie Geist’s suggestion that President Trump would possibly declare victory on election night time [eliciting an uproarious laugh from Scarborough], Joe mentioned:

“We’re going to be doing protection on Peacock, and we are able to guarantee you, if Donald Trump goes out and declares victory, we will likely be there to say: don’t take the feed. It’s not going to occur!”

However what if the media declares that he gained? The MSNBC crew cannot think about a 2016 repeat. They’re guessing that the outcome will likely be unknown for days.

“Do not take the feed”: in different phrases, Joe the Censor will stop the American folks from listening to from President Trump at a vital second within the lifetime of the nation. And never solely is Scarborough, trumpeting Group Peacock censorship plans, he is gleefully bragging about it. Outrageous.

