Scaleway launches cloud cases that price $2.10 monthly – TechCrunch

French cloud internet hosting firm Scaleway initially began with very cheap cloud cases. Over time, the corporate has expanded its providing and added extra premium companies, equivalent to managed Kubernetes, object storage, block storage, managed databases, load balancers and GPU cases. However Scaleway is now launching another cheap cloud instance that prices €0.0025 per hour — round $0.0039 per hour.

Clearly, you’re not getting unimaginable efficiency for that worth. Nevertheless it’s a great way to check out new issues and construct an utility only for you. For those who’re the one person, these specs is perhaps sufficient.

Referred to as Stardust, the digital compute occasion comes with 1 vCPU, 1GB of RAM, an IP tackle (IPv4), 10GB of native storage and as much as 100Mbps of bandwidth. There’s no restriction on bandwidth utilization.

Billed by the hour, you find yourself paying €1.80 monthly ($2.10). The corporate isn’t going to generate a ton of income from such an affordable product. That’s why provide is proscribed. Scaleway will launch a restricted batch of cloud cases each month — first come, first served.

There are additionally some limits as you possibly can’t spin up a ton of Stardust and construct your individual infrastructure. Every account can have as much as one Stardust occasion in Paris and one other one in Amsterdam.

Scaleway lists some potential use instances for its new product, equivalent to an inside wiki, a code repository backup, an always-on occasion to arrange daemons, triggers and employees, a VPN server, and so on. The occasion helps Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS and Fedora.