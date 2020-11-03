Rush Limbaugh Says Typical Knowledge is “At all times Fallacious,” That Early Voting Will Favor Trump

Conservative firebrand Rush Limbaugh appeared on “Fox and Pals” this morning and claimed that early voting will doubtless favor President Donald Trump as a result of there are Trump supporters on the market “who’re fed up with the best way their man’s been handled.”

“I have a look at the traditional knowledge and I make it a degree by no means to observe it,” Limbaugh stated of predictions placing Democrat Joe Biden forward of the curve in early voting. “It’s at all times improper. Early voting, absentee voting, what’s everyone suppose? Everyone thinks it’s a bunch of Democrats who hate Trump displaying up as a result of they hate the man and may’t wait to vote in opposition to him, what the drive-by media’s been telling us.”

“However what if this early voting is a bunch of Trump voters who’re fed up with the best way their man’s been handled? They’re fed up with the best way he’s been lied about. They’re fed up with this Russian conspiracy hoax and this impeachment hoax,” he continued. “They’re fed up with the makes an attempt to destroy this nation. There’s Antifa and Black Lives Matter they usually’re bored with watching the cities burn. They’re bored with watching Democrat cities and governors shut down their cities and states. What’s to say this early voting isn’t a bunch of Republicans and Trump supporters displaying as much as get it out of their system?”

Limbaugh went on to say that “the concept that the passion is all of the Democrat aspect, that’s all media made-up stuff.”

Rush Limbaugh guesses that file early voting numbers are literally an enormous wave of Trump voters “who’re fed up with the best way their man’s been handled.” His proof, such because it exists, is that standard knowledge is “at all times improper.” pic.twitter.com/XYfjOflsjU — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 3, 2020

The surge in early voting has benefited from energized Democrats, as many information retailers, together with The Washington Put up, have identified final month.

“Republicans say the heavy turnout up to now exhibits that Democratic votes are coming in earlier however not essentially in greater numbers ultimately,” The Put up reported on October 14. “The Trump marketing campaign and different Republicans say that Biden would possibly win the early vote — however that the president will make amends for Election Day amongst supporters who don’t belief mail balloting.”

President Trump has echoed these speaking factors, utilizing his social media clout to encourage Republicans to end up in giant numbers.