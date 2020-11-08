Rudy Giuliani Claims The Election Was Stolen From Trump In 10 States

Rudy Giuliani went on Fox Information to say that ten states conspired towards Donald Trump to throw the election to Joe Biden.

Video:

Rudy Giuliani says it’d be mistaken for Trump to concede as a result of the election may’ve been stolen (however we’ll have to attend to see the proof!) pic.twitter.com/XwSUyNsdbK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 8, 2020

Giuliani mentioned on Sunday Morning Futures on Fox Information, “It actually can be mistaken for him, at this level, it could be mistaken for him to concede. There’s sturdy proof that in not less than three or 4 states, and probably ten, it was stolen. In different phrases, it was primarily based on votes. Now, you may’t let an election go on to historical past with out difficult that.”

Rudy Giuliani continues to speak about stolen votes, however the one factor that he has but to do is present any proof of how, when, and the place votes had been stolen.

Trump‘s authorized staff ran away in Las Vegas when reporters requested for proof to help their claims of voter fraud.

If Trump had any proof of voter fraud, he can be broadcasting it throughout cable information, and his Twitter account.

There isn’t a proof of voter fraud as a result of there was no voter fraud.

The election is over. Trump and Giuliani‘s effort to overturn the result’s going nowhere.

