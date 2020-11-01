Karen Hao / MIT Know-how Assessment:
Researchers have developed a deep studying approach that may considerably lower the computational capability required to unravel partial differential equations — Partial differential equations can describe all the things from planetary movement to plate tectonics, however they’re notoriously laborious to unravel.
Researchers have developed a deep studying approach that may considerably lower the computational capability required to unravel partial differential equations (Karen Hao/MIT Know-how Assessment)
Karen Hao / MIT Know-how Assessment: