Arielle Pardes / Wired:
Researchers discover candidates and PACs are more and more turning to influencers for the election as platforms like Fb and Twitter clamp down on bots and advertisements — Platforms like Fb and Google are sharing their plans to pause political advertisements round Election Day. That is will not cease all paid campaigning.
Researchers discover candidates and PACs are more and more turning to influencers for the election as platforms like Fb and Twitter clamp down on bots and advertisements (Arielle Pardes/Wired)
Arielle Pardes / Wired: