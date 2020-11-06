Republicans Are Reportedly No Longer Returning Trump’s Telephone Calls

Trump is reportedly attempting to get his Republican associates to go on cable information to push his false claims that the election is being stolen, however they gained’t return his calls.

By way of: Jon Cooper on Twitter:

Supply at a serious cable information community who works with the White Home: “Trump, who prides himself as a advertising and marketing genius, cannot get others to name the media and reinforce false claims of the election being stolen. Most of Trump’s GOP associates are usually not returning his cellphone calls.” — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 6, 2020

Trump has struggled to get surrogates to defend him on cable information all through his presidency. It’s why there was a lot Kellyanne Conway on cable information when she labored within the White Home. Trump has administration officers, his children, and some associates in conservative media who up to now have been prepared to go on tv and defend him.

The President is in the midst of shedding a historic election, and he’s working the telephones looking for individuals to unfold his lies.

Trump isn’t going to win this election by getting his false statements on TV. Trump doesn’t have a top-notch authorized group submitting lawsuits for him. This isn’t Florida 2000. It’s Rudy Giuliani and conspiracy theories.

Donald Trump is getting a style of his future, and he’s about to go from the White Home to irrelevance.

