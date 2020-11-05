Republican swimsuit to throw out ‘cured’ ballots in Pennsylvania attracts powerful questions from choose

Republican attorneys argued that it was completely positive to say {that a} voter whose absentee poll could not be counted as submitted may neither repair that poll nor solid a provisional poll. Savage pinpointed the issue with that argument, saying “It counts as your vote, however your vote just isn’t counted.”

This lawsuit focuses on lower than 100 votes—that’s the quantity of people that took Montgomery County up on its provide to allow them to treatment their ballots. That’s how shut Republicans are apparently involved Pennsylvania shall be, or how devoted they’re to creating certain that the fewest attainable votes rely.

The Republican argument facilities on the truth that some Pennsylvania counties don’t provide to let voters treatment their ballots, and in typical Republican style, they need to disenfranchise extra folks relatively than giving everybody this chance.

Republican attorneys are presupposed to file a supplemental transient Thursday morning, with the county responding on Friday, after which Savage may rule.