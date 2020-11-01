Repsol S.A. (REPYF) CEO Josu Jon Imaz on Q3 2020 Outcomes – Earnings Name Transcript

Repsol, S.A. (OTCQX:REPYF) Q3 2020 Earnings Convention Name October 29, 2020 7:30 AM ET

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa – Head of IR

Josu Jon Imaz – CEO

Irene Himona – Societe Generale

Thomas Adolff – Credit score Suisse

Michele Della Vigna – Goldman Sachs

Biraj Borkhataria – RBC

Matt Lofting – JPMorgan

Alastair Syme – Citi

Alwyn Thomas – Exane BNP

Jason Kenney – Santander

Joshua Stone – Barclays

Alessandro Pozzi – Mediobanca

Mehdi Ennebati – Financial institution of America

Henry Tarr – Berenberg

Peter Low – Redburn

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

Goof afternoon, and welcome to Repsol's Third Quarter 2020 Outcomes Convention Name. In the present day's name will likely be hosted by Josu Jon Imaz, our Chief Government Officer; with different members of the Government staff, becoming a member of us as properly.

Earlier than we begin, I counsel you to learn our disclaimer rigorously. Throughout this presentation, we might make forward-looking statements that are recognized by means of phrases resembling will, anticipate and comparable phrases. Please word that precise outcomes might differ materially relying on a lot of components as indicated within the disclaimer.

I will now hand the decision over to Josu Jon.

Josu Jon Imaz

Thanks, Ramon. Good afternoon, and thanks all for becoming a member of us at present. I hope that you’re retaining wholesome and properly. In at present’s name, I would prefer to cowl the next fundamental matters: firstly, the important thing messages of the quarter; secondly, the principle working highlights; thirdly, the monetary outcomes; and at last, the supply of our Resilience Plan and replace outlook to the tip of the yr.

I do know that at present is a busy day for Repsol aspect, with three of our friends additionally releasing quarterly outcomes. So I will make my finest to go straight to the details. And naturally, on the finish of the presentation, we will likely be – sufficient time to reply your questions.

Let me start with the important thing messages. Our efficiency within the third quarter continued to be affected by the disruption created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for oil and oil merchandise remained weak, though there have been indicators of a sluggish partial restoration of the worldwide economic system. Oil costs improved considerably quarter-on-quarter, helped by constructive financial indicators. Most fuel costs references get well as properly, benefiting from a tighter market.

Refining, nevertheless, needed to face a really difficult surroundings from a mixture of depressed center distillate spreads and narrower heavy to gentle crude differentials. Underneath this situation, the adjusted internet earnings returned to constructive territory coming from the losses of the earlier quarter.

Extra vital, the money movement from operations was €1.3 billion, which compares to the €0.3 billion of the second quarter and the €0.9 billion generated within the first-half of 2020. Natural free money movement within the quarter was €0.8 billion, of which €0.5 billion corresponded to the Upstream division. This robust money efficiency validates the robustness of our Resilience Plan that’s delivering properly, and is on monitor to surpass the €2.2 billion of goal money financial savings for the yr by means of OpEx and CapEx reductions and dealing capital optimization.

The working money movement greater than cowl investments, dividends, curiosity and different money outs of the quarter. Internet debt, excluding leases, stood at €3.3 billion as of the tip of September, a €649 million discount from June.

Keep in mind that when it comes to measuring towards our goal to take care of internet debt in keeping with the tip of 2019, we’ll exclude the €0.9 billion constructive affect of the hybrid bonds transaction executed within the second quarter.

The liquidity on the finish of the quarter cowl our debt maturities till 2036 with no want for any refinancing. Furthermore, we took benefit of market situations to situation an €850 million bond maturing in 2024 with a coupon of 0.125%, the bottom rate of interest ever obtained by Repsol that was settled in October.

We additionally accomplished our shareholder remuneration commitments for the yr following the implementation of a profitable buyback program to buy the remaining 23 million treasury shares required to cancel the shares issued with this yr’s scripts. The share capital discount for the corresponding 99 million shares was executed in October, leading to a closing share capital of 1,527 million shares.

Trying into the efficiency of our companies, upstream operations and productions proceed to be actively managed, adapting to the market surroundings. In industrial space, the refining margin indicator turned detrimental for the primary time beneath our present configuration. However, the pliability of our system permits us to generate a major premium over the indicator and a constructive CCS unit margin.

Business and Renewables stay, as soon as once more, resilient by means of the disaster, rising its contribution to money and outcomes in comparison with the earlier quarter, even in our renewables funding part. And regardless of the short-term hostile surroundings, we’re making additional progress in our dedication to guide the power transition by including new era capability to our renewable portfolio by turning into the primary biojet producer in Spain, and by taking the ultimate funding determination for our new superior fuels manufacturing plant in Cartagena.

Let me now overview the operational efficiency within the Upstream. Third quarter manufacturing averaged 616,000 barrels of oil equal per day, 4% decrease than within the second quarter and 13% decrease than within the third quarter final yr. Common manufacturing within the first 9 months averaged 655,000 barrels per day, 7% decrease than in the identical interval of 2019.

In comparison with the third quarter of final yr, the decrease manufacturing is defined primarily by the shutdown of Libya, the decrease fuel demand as a result of pandemic and to the voluntary shutdowns and manufacturing reductions of some fields, as a response to the low-price surroundings.

On October 11, we acquired constructive information from Libya with the restart of manufacturing in El Sharara after the power majeure scenario was raise. If the safety situations, in fact, are maintained, we anticipate volumes to ramp up progressively till reaching the plateau capability of 300,000 barrels per day. And let me underline that, as of at present, manufacturing stands at round 160,000 barrels per day, roughly 20,000 internet barrels for Repsol per day.

Improvement exercise for the quarter included the beginning of drilling operations within the Matapal discipline in offshore Trinidad and Tobago. And Matapal, this challenge will develop the sources found by the Savannah exploration properly and is on monitor to reaching first money in 2022.

Going forward now with the Industrial division. In refining, the margin indicator was detrimental, as I stated, at minus $0.10 per barrel, a powerful discount from the $3 achieved within the earlier quarter, and the $5.50 in the identical interval a yr in the past. In comparison with the second quarter of 2020, the margin indicator was negatively impacted by weaker center distillate spreads, which have been at their narrowest in additional than 20 years, the rise within the worth of Maya and the restoration of the oil worth.

These results have been partially offset by stronger gasoline differentials. However regardless of this very difficult situation, our belongings stay among the many best in Europe with all of our 5 Spanish refineries staying beneath operation and reaching run charges in keeping with the earlier quarter.

The utilization of the distillation capability stood at 70% and the utilization of the conversion models averaged 84%. And let me underline that each one of our 5 refineries, all of them, they’ve a constructive money internet margin this yr 2020. The precise CCS unit margin was constructive within the quarter, producing a $1.8 premium over the indicator, because of a better optimization of our crudes and product baskets and better gross sales to the home market.

In Chemical compounds, worldwide margins have been under the second quarter as the rise within the worth of naphtha was not completely compensated within the worth of merchandise. Throughout this quarter, third quarter, the widening of the naphtha propane differential elevated the feedstock benefit of European versatile crackers like ours.

Let me underline that though the pandemic has impacted the demand for client items, the demand for petrochemical merchandise has remained resilient, helped by the rising wants for packaging and healthcare functions, regardless of the detrimental affect of COVID-19 in different sectors like automotive or development.

I will focus now on two vital decarbonization initiatives and the progress to cut back the CO2 content material of our operations. In August, we delivered the primary batch of biojet at our Puertollano Industrial Complicated, turning into the pioneering firm within the manufacturing of this sustainable aviation gasoline in Spain. The primary batch consists of seven,000 tons of aviation gasoline with a bio part. And this manufacturing will likely be prolonged to different Repsol amenities throughout Spain.

In October, we reached one other milestone in our growth plans for low emissions superior biofuels, following the funding approval for the brand new plant in Cartagena. This plant, the primary of its type in Spain, will produce superior biofuels from recycled uncooked supplies and can allow a discount of 900,000 tons of CO2 emissions per yr. This facility represents an funding of €188 million and is anticipated to enter into operation within the first-half of 2023.

Now shifting to Business and Renewables. The mobility enterprise continued the restoration it began because the top of the disaster. Gross sales in our service stations in Spain have been 13% decrease than in the identical interval in 2019, a major enchancment in comparison with the 48% year-on-year discount we had within the earlier quarter.

Demand for gasoline and diesel in Spain progressively returned to normalized ranges. And as of September, it was 10% under its stage a yr in the past. Demand for kerosene was nonetheless very weak in September at round 74%, under its stage in 2019.

The Lubricants, Asphalts and Specialties enterprise continued to take care of a stable efficiency all through year-on-year, supported on its worldwide growth. In electrical energy and fuel, we continued the expansion in retail even in a aggressive surroundings. In energy era, the Delta wind farm within the area of Aragon is already supplying the grid with its first megawatt hour of 100% renewable power following the connection of the primary generators.

And at last, the settlement with Ibereolica in Chile that characterize our first worldwide enterprise in renewables has been full final week or two weeks in the past. I do not need to overlook mentioning that as a part of our dedication to attain internet zero emissions, we’ve got carried out an initiative that may enable our LPG and repair station purchasers to offset the CO2 emissions value for utilizing our merchandise by taking part in reforestation and hydroelectric initiatives. That is one other step on this means of providing a sustainable power that provides to the A label certification of the electrical energy supplied by Repsol.

Let me now briefly overview the monetary outcomes of the quarter. The group’s adjusted internet earnings was €7 million constructive, which compares to €522 million in the identical interval a yr in the past. By division, the adjusted internet earnings of the Upstream was €51 million, €167 million decrease year-on-year, primarily attributable to decrease realization costs and volumes, partially offset by the decrease prices and amortization charges.

Within the Industrial space, the adjusted internet earnings was €67 million detrimental, which compares to a constructive results of €223 million a yr in the past, largely pushed by the detrimental affect of COVID-19 in Refining, Peru and Chemical compounds.

The end in Business and Renewables was €169 million, €16 million greater than in the identical quarter of 2019, primarily pushed by the nice efficiency of mobility, lubricants, asphalts and specialties.

In Company and Others, the adjusted internet earnings was €146 million detrimental, a €74 million lower over the identical interval a yr in the past, largely attributable to decrease leads to trade price positions. The group’s EBITDA CCS stood at €0.8 billion within the quarter. The gathered EBITDA CCS within the first 9 months quantities to €2.9 billion.

Money movement from operation, as I stated earlier than, amounted to €1.3 billion within the quarter and €2.1 billion gathered to September. For additional element on Repsol’s outcomes, I encourage you to confer with the detailed paperwork that have been launched this morning.

At this level, I need to take you thru the supply of our Resilience Plan that’s performing over the preliminary estimates. Beginning with the OpEx initiatives as much as September. Now we have captured greater than €350 million. The largest drivers have been Upstream OpEx and decrease personnel bills. Our present estimate for the yr is to seize €500 million, round €150 million over the preliminary goal.

CapEx reductions captured round €1 billion within the first 9 months, largely by means of the cancellation of exploration exercise, the deferral of upstream initiatives and CapEx discount within the industrial space. Our revised estimate for the yr is round €1.2 billion of CapEx financial savings, €200 million over the preliminary expectation.

Lastly, working capital optimization reached greater than €400 million to September. The anticipated optimization to be captured within the full yr are actually €700 million, round €100 million under the unique goal. Following the supply within the first 9 months, we anticipate to enhance over the €2.2 billion of focused money financial savings in 2020. And this may enable us to take care of our internet debt under €3.3 billion by yearend.

Trying now to our up to date steering. Common annual manufacturing is now anticipated at round 640,000 to 645,000 barrels of oil equal per day, already factoring the restart of manufacturing in Libya that, as I stated earlier than, begin or was resumed on October 11. Full yr refining margin indicator is now anticipated to common between $2.2 and $2.5 per barrel. In October, the indicator has averaged round $1.50, helped by stronger center distillate differentials and our lowered stress from imports into Europe. The excessive stock scenario stays unsolved, nevertheless.

Within the mobility enterprise, we’re at the moment evaluating the affect on demand from the declaration final week of the state of alarm in Spain. Let me say that as at present, the discount evaluating with final yr October is at round 15% of volumes. Complete CapEx for the yr is projected at round €2.5 billion.

Underneath these assumptions, we are going to finish the yr decreasing our internet debt, reaching the principle monetary goal of the Resilience Plan. We’ll offer you our outlook for 2021 and past within the presentation of Repsol’s new strategic plan to be launched on November 26.

On this slide, you will have the agenda of our Capital Markets Day. Throughout the 4.5 hours of the occasion, we are going to present you a radical overview of our highway map to 2025. And we’re going to embrace to current two circumstances, two business-focused presentation to element our plans for the Upstream enterprise and our customer-centric technique. Growing profitability by making the most of the alternatives arising within the power transition will likely be one of many axis of this new technique. And all our companies, Upstream, Industrial, Business and Renewables, will all play lively position within the transformation of Repsol right into a sustainable and multi-energy supplier.

We reaffirm our dedication to attain internet zero CO2 emissions by 2050, providing a pretty remuneration to our shareholders, and all whereas sustaining a powerful monetary place and management debt.

So to conclude, regardless of the detrimental affect of COVID-19, an affect that may likely persist within the close to time period, we’ve got continued progressing in the direction of reaching the targets set in our Resilience Plan, having delivered on our shareholder remuneration commitments and reiterating our ambition to guide the power transition. However the pandemic just isn’t gone. Current occasions point out that extra obstacles in the best way of an financial slowdown may be anticipated within the subsequent few months.

Our precedence stays to safeguard the well being, security and the continuity of our operations. And the robust money movement era of the third quarter makes us assured on withstanding this disaster supported on our strengths, leverage on the pliability of our portfolio and stable monetary scenario.

The short-term goes to be robust. However we are going to work throughout the subsequent years to remodel Repsol right into a stronger, extra worthwhile and aggressive firm, one which places the shopper on the heart of its technique and is able to extracting worth from its legacy companies.

And let me underline that decarbonization is not only renewables, it isn’t simply electrical energy. We firmly consider that the way forward for power is twin, with electrical energy and low-carbon fuels going hand by hand. The initiatives in Puertollano and Cartagena, along with the beforehand introduced internet zero emissions fuels and fuel from waste vegetation in Bilbao, reveal how we’re strolling the speak in pursuing our aims, selling new technological routes in our path in the direction of carbon neutrality. All types of decarbonization are legitimate and complementary. And incentivizing their contribution will speed up the power transition and assist us as a society obtain a quicker financial restoration that’s so essential beneath the present circumstances.

2020 will likely be a foul, unprecedented yr. We are going to remind it as a nightmare in our lives. For Repsol, will probably be a yr during which we undergo the implications of the pandemic in our companies and in our share, but additionally a yr during which we proceed engaged on our transformation, delivering on our commitments and ending with our debt determine under 2019. After such a yr, the strategic plan that we’ll current subsequent month will start with a brand new part for Repsol.

In 4 weeks’ time, I hope that you’ll be part of us within the presentation of our new technique. And I hope that we will meet with lots of our buyers in our, in fact, again to our highway present. Please do not hesitate to contact Ramon and the IR staff you probably have any queries.

I will now hand the decision again to Ramon, who will lead us by means of a question-and-answer session. Thanks very a lot in your consideration.

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

In case you run into technical issues, please don't hesitate to contact us by means of our e-mail tackle, investor.relations@repsol.com, and we are going to contact you instantly to attempt to resolve it.

Query-and-Reply Session

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

Thanks, operator. Let me now transfer on to the Q&A session. Our first query comes from Irene Himona of Societe Generale.

Irene Himona

Thanks very a lot. Good morning, everybody. I had two questions. So firstly, in your money movement assertion for the third quarter, there’s €316 million from divestments. I ponder if you happen to can please say what that pertains to.

Secondly, are you able to speak somewhat in regards to the economics of the biorefinery you simply launched, both challenge IRR or return on capital that you just anticipate?

Josu Jon Imaz

Okay. Thanks, Irene. The rationale of this divestment, you might see in our figures on this third quarter, is expounded to the transaction settlement associated to the blocks we’ve got in Vietnam, linked not solely to the Ca Rong Do rig, but additionally to exploratory blocks we had there, paralyzed and shut down, as you understand. And this settlement goes line with PetroVietnam on June 12. And we’re going to obtain an quantity as a compensation that we stated that was not going to have any affect in our P&L, a major affect, however in fact, goes to have a major affect in money. And we’ve got acquired the primary two funds of that settlement, that roughly may very well be at round 60% of the overall quantity agreed. And we anticipate to obtain the pending 40% sooner or later earlier than the yearend.

And along with this determine, that’s, let me say, the determine associated to the transaction, to the compensation within the deal associated to those blocks, all of the cancellation prices and interim payer prices, so the prices incurred till the license modification, are being reimbursed by PetroVietnam as agreed. So I imply, we had a fairly rational, fairly significant settlement, and PetroVietnam is continuing to pay the compensation we signed with them.

Going to the biorefinery in Cartagena. To start with, let me joke a bit, Irene. I imply, we’ve got at present, 5 refineries, biorefineries in Spain. As a result of I believe that – and it is vital to underline this idea as a result of at present we’re producing 380,000 tons per yr of HVO in our 5 refineries. We’re producing at present HVO in Bilbao, in Coruña, in Puertollano, in Cartagena and in Tarragona. And thru debottlenecking processes, we’re going to improve this HVO capability. These 5 refineries did a determine near 600,000 tons per yr of HVO by 2025.

On high of that, now we’ve got invested in a brand new plant in Cartagena, that maybe a very powerful reality of this plant is that we’re going to use provide financial wastes, recycled wastes and oils as uncooked materials to supply superior biofuels. So this funding goes to have a CapEx at round €188 million and goes so as to add to our manufacturing 250,000 tons per yr extra. That signifies that with the initiatives we’ve got now on monitor, we’re going to produce 850,000 tons per yr of HVO by 2025. And the return is near 30% of investments, one thing in between 27%, 29% is the determine I’ve roughly in thoughts. Thanks, Irene.

Irene Himona

Thanks very a lot.

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

Thanks, Irene. Our subsequent query comes from Thomas Adolff at Credit score Suisse.

Thomas Adolff

Good morning. I’ve bought a couple of questions simply on refining and retail. Clearly, because it pertains to retail mobility, Mexico exterior of Spain is definitely the important thing progress marketplace for you and perhaps even Peru, if you happen to needed to incorporate one other nation. There have been a lot of detrimental headlines lately. Clearly, the federal government not being as open as earlier than. How is that affecting your operations and your progress ambitions within the nation?

Secondly, in refining, clearly, you are a extremely advanced refiner and also you profit from discounted crudes in Mexico and Venezuela. There are some headlines suggesting that this can be a bit harder going ahead and that you are looking into sourcing a Canadian heavy crude. Possibly are you able to touch upon that and the way the pricings differ as you see it?

Josu Jon Imaz

Thanks, Thomas. I imply, to begin with, I’ll offer you roughly the figures of the lower of our service station companies within the completely different international locations the place we function. In Spain, the true determine of September was at round 10%. In Portugal, 8%. In Italy, in September, we elevated that 2% gross sales evaluating with 2019. And within the case of Mexico, the discount in September was at 16%, primarily as a result of pandemic.

In the present day, we’ve got 250 service stations within the nation. Now we have contracts at present on monitor to open or to attain the determine of 330 service stations in coming months. And the principle driver, let me say, Thomas, to decelerate a bit our progress within the nation, is the present scenario when it comes to enterprise surroundings, the volumes, the pandemic and so forth. So we’re being prudent due to that motive.

However let me say, I imply, Mexico has, as any nation, its debates, its complexity, but it surely’s a secure nation. Mexico is a part of the NAFTA treaty. Mexico is a pleasant nation for companies. And I imply, over any form of political debate and so forth, we depend on Mexico. However saying that, I imply, the enterprise surroundings at present, all all over the world and notably when somebody is rising in a business-like service station, I imply, power us to be maybe extra prudent we have been some months in the past about our progress tempo.

Let me say that the Canadian heavy oil just isn’t new for Repsol. I keep in mind, I believe that it was three, 4 years in the past, we have been the primary European firm importing and processing Canadian heavy oil in Europe. And the rationale for that’s, to begin with, I imply we, as feedstock, use a major variety of crude oil yearly, 50, 60, 70 completely different high quality of oil yearly. It is recognized that at present, we’re experiencing and seeing a restriction within the provide of heavy oil out there. So we’ve got motive extra to be extra lively, on the lookout for new alternatives out there.

So Mexico, in fact, and the Maya is a transparent various for Repsol. However on high of that, we’re analyzing and shopping for another heavy oils within the Mediterranean basin. And the West Canadian heavy oil is one other various that matches in a great way with our refining system and in logistic phrases. I imply, we’ve got two refineries within the Atlantic Coast with cokers, Coruña and Bilbao, which are fairly shut, let me say, in logistic phrases to the American East Coast. So it is an actual various. And we’re going to discover this sort of heavy oils, in fact.

And on high of that, we’re going to analyze another options. Thanks, Thomas.

Thomas Adolff

Thanks.

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

Thanks, Thomas. Subsequent query comes from Michele Della Vigna at Goldman Sachs.

Michele Della Vigna

Thanks a lot for the presentation. I had one conceptual query on money distribution to shareholders. And I perceive if it would be best to give a extra particular reply on the technique presentation. Once I have a look at the best way you will have reacted to the present extremely troublesome macro surroundings, you have completed what all people would anticipate from an organization to do on this scenario, give attention to the stability sheet and attempt to proceed to pay the dividend.

Now one of many issues which have occurred is the market has turned extremely bearish on oil firms. Your share worth is near €5. I am questioning, from a sensible perspective, any buyback could be massively accretive at these ranges of share costs. And I ponder if that tactical driver needs to be considered. Like whenever you assume ahead about your money distribution to shareholders and maybe come earlier than the dividend and even earlier than a few of the stability sheet strengthening that you’re implementing. I simply needed to get your strategic viewpoint of how successfully the share worth impacts your determination on money distribution to shareholders.

Josu Jon Imaz

Thanks, Michele. Fascinating reflection in regards to the strategic plan and the dividend of the corporate. However I imply you will enable me to be prudent and postpone this dialogue till the strategic plan is launched in November 26, and make certain that this dialogue goes to be a part of our dialogue that day. I imply you understand that shareholders’ remuneration is likely one of the pillars of Repsol’s technique, and make certain that will likely be one of many key commitments included within the new strategic plan. And this plan goes to cowl the interval 2021 and 2025. This occasion goes to be the appropriate second to supply a definition on that.

However I imply, I’ll anticipate that our shareholder remuneration proposal goes to be based mostly on three pillars. It will likely be enticing in comparison with friends and fundamental firms listed within the IBEX 35. However, it should be financed with natural money generated, not paid with debt in less complicated phrases. And what’s additionally actually vital, it needs to be suitable with strengthening our stability sheet and sustaining our monetary flexibility. And I imply this remuneration goes to be enticing.

And let me say that what you stated is sensible. However I imply I desire to attend and to debate about all that in 4 weeks. Sorry, Michele, for not being extra specific, however I am certain you’re understanding my saying. Thanks.

Michele Della Vigna

After all, thanks.

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

Thanks, Michele. Subsequent query comes from Biraj Borkhataria at RBC Securities.

Biraj Borkhataria

May you say for the biofuels expansions, what quantity of your feedstock is second gen or third gen? And do you will have any publicity to palm oil? And likewise associated to that, do you sacrifice any manufacturing within the conventional refinery system with a purpose to produce the biofuels? Or is that this all on high of present capability?

After which second query is simply on manufacturing volumes into 2021. The 616,000 you produced in third quarter, you most likely get a bit extra again from Libya. May you discuss the important thing shifting elements into 2021? Simply making an attempt to get a way of the place volumes will shake on the market.

Josu Jon Imaz

I imply at present, Biraj, roughly the principle a part of our manufacturing at present is first era manufacturing in biofuels. In 2023, in the beginning of 2023, 60% goes to be first era and 40% roughly goes to be coming from wastes and from a round economic system.

Are we lowering the manufacturing of the refining system versus biofuels? I imply, we’re, in fact, optimizing the basket. That signifies that we’re going to distillate so far as we’re able to getting constructive margins.

As I stated earlier than, if you happen to analyze the European refineries, maybe a determine near 50% this yr in 2020 goes to have detrimental money margins. And the 5, not solely the altogether, however the 5 refineries of Repsol individually, all of them are going to have constructive internet money margin this yr. In order that signifies that we’ve got aggressive refineries.

However let me underline that we’re, indirectly, Biraj, remodeling these industrial websites as a result of at present the idea is altering. What we’re coming into in our refineries at feedstock just isn’t solely oil. Is at present, is oil; in fact, palm oil, some oil are vegetable oils, merchandise coming from the less complicated economic system. In the present day, we’re utilizing a feedstock merchandise coming from the processes of plastics. So hydrocarbons that we’re in a position, taking them as feedstock to place them in specification producing diesel and gasoline at present, utilizing these wastes. Bio grass is beginning to enter in our refineries as uncooked materials. I imply hydrogen goes to be the shut future. You realize that we launched the primary hydrogen challenge in Bilbao and in Petronor. Hydrogen that’s going to be inexperienced hydrogen to supply as uncooked materials after lowering to CO, to carbon monoxide, the CO2 coming from our reforming vegetation, and this mixture goes to provide us an artificial really feel. I imply all that’s a part of a metamorphosis.

For that motive, I stated that at present, let’s imagine that we’re beginning to handle 5 biorefineries the place all is, and goes to be for years, one of many fundamental uncooked supplies of those refineries. However this idea of commercial web site goes to be a part of a round economic system the place wastes, recycled merchandise, vegetable oils and so forth are going to be a part of this image.

And absolutely, Biraj, you requested me additionally in regards to the volumes within the Upstream for 2021?

Biraj Borkhataria

Sure. Simply any sense of steering for 2021 volumes could be useful. Thanks.

Josu Jon Imaz

So we will likely be – I imply, our greatest strategy at present will likely be at round 630,000 barrels per day, however that’s going to rely additionally as a result of let me say, flexibility is the important thing situation on that. I stated within the first quarter presentation that we’re going to prioritize money over quantity. You might be seeing that each one that’s taking place. Now we have a transparent free money movement after CapEx in our E&P enterprise. We’re pushing the breakeven of the enterprise down. We’re not dropping future productions. We’re deferring CapEx. And that signifies that when the oil or fuel worth may very well be improved, we’re going to have and we’ve got the initiatives to speed up this manufacturing.

I’ll put you an instance. We’re within the Marcellus. We’re at present pushing the breakeven down. We’re at a stage of $2 per million of BTUs roughly, and we’re pushing down this breakeven. So if costs are there, make certain that we’re going to begin drilling within the first quarter of 2021. And this sort of processes might, in fact, change the image in regards to the manufacturing.

And within the reverse sense, I imply, if oil costs usually are not on the proper ranges, we’re going to decelerate our CapEx. So flexibility is the important thing. And we’re going to do our greatest to maximise the worth creation on this enterprise and likewise to prioritize money over quantity within the Upstream enterprise of this firm. Thanks, Biraj.

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

Thanks, Biraj. Our subsequent query comes from Matt Lofting at JPMorgan.

Matt Lofting

Hello, thanks for the presentation and taking the query. Only one, please. Plainly the progress or execution on the Resilience Plan is trending very properly. On the CapEx aspect, noticed some further modest financial savings introduced this morning, which I believe now equates to €1.2 billion for the total yr. With that in thoughts, might you discuss how a lot of that stability displays transitory or rephasing-based CapEx discount versus what’s extra sustainable effectivity achieve associated?

And with that in thoughts, after we look ahead, if the surroundings stays difficult, how lengthy can Repsol preserve CapEx at sub €3 billion each year earlier than you form of begin to see a extra significant hostile impact when it comes to medium-term manufacturing, money movement impacts and/or constraints on the power to put money into power transition relative to what you’d love to do?

Josu Jon Imaz

Thanks, Matt. So to begin with, let me say that what we’re gaining when it comes to OpEx goes to be recurrent and goes to be there to remain. I’ll put together the 2021 price range of the corporate, taking this OpEx achieve as a base to develop additional. That signifies that, the OpEx achieve, a discount of €500 million, €520 million a yr, goes to remain there, and we’re going to attempt to go additional as a result of we need to be aggressive sooner or later. So OpEx discount needs to be unmasked.

Associated to the CapEx. Maybe, if we take the €700 million discount within the CapEx of the Upstream, €500 million may very well be deferrals that we’re going to execute in coming years, relying, in fact, of the surroundings of the enterprise, the oil and fuel worth and so forth. And maybe, we’re saving €200 million a yr. A component as a result of we’re giving up the exercise within the frontier areas in exploration phrases. That signifies that each we bear in mind on this enterprise within the frontier space, so geography just isn’t going to be there sooner or later. So we’re saving this CapEx, this cash that’s going to be structural.

There are, in fact, some efficiencies when it comes to execution of the challenge. So €200 million of this CapEx may very well be structural. And €500 million are going to be deferred to both subsequent yr or in two years, relying on the enterprise surroundings. And as I stated earlier than, I imply, we aren’t going to be upset by manufacturing and by sustaining these form of figures. I imply we’re going to be totally centered on worth creation and on money. And if we’ve got to maintain and to cut back the CapEx stage to try this in a foul enterprise surroundings and worth surroundings, we’ll do it. However make certain that we aren’t dropping any future barrel of the corporate.

So if tomorrow, we’ve got the situations as a result of, I imply, the fuel worth, I believe it is taking place in the US, goes up, we’re going to reap the benefits of the initiatives we’ve got to be centered in making worth for the corporate. And naturally, all that’s going to be replicate in additional volumes.

Going to the – your final query was associated to the renewable growth out of Spain. I imply our first step was Chile. You realize that we signed a deal in July. Now we have some initiatives which are in manufacturing, a few of the initiatives which are able to construct a pipeline with a distinct diploma of superior. All in all, 2,600 megawatts the place we’ve got a stake of fifty%. However the best way we’re structuring this enterprise just isn’t going to be a cash-demanding enterprise. To start with, as a result of we’ve got a JV, we’ve got 50% with a accomplice. We’re advancing in getting industrial PPAs to develop these initiatives. We’re going to have prior funds and debt associated to those PPAs that’s not going to affect within the debt of the corporate. And all that’s not going to have an effect on the web debt of the corporate.

This yr, the affect within the debt of the corporate goes to be €55 million. And all that with initiatives which are, in fact, rising the capability of Repsol to achieve this enterprise. And maybe, let me offer you a clue as a result of what we’re doing in Chile maybe is part of what we’re going to have in coming years within the renewable enterprise. We’re, in fact, engaged on the perfect monetary construction that would enable us to spice up the return on fairness, being and getting the double-digit whereas sustaining the operation for Repsol. And this would possibly embrace potential JVs partnerships, deal prices, why not, even a possible IPO in the way forward for this enterprise. And with this potential construction, we might obtain a twin goal.

To start with, we’re going to scale back, in a related means, the price of capital of this enterprise for Repsol, and that’s fairly vital after we are combining in the identical firm and we’re having and managing the identical firm, companies with a distinct value of capital.

And on the similar time, we’re going to have the potential construction to get the return on fairness we anticipate from this enterprise by means of rising the leverage in addition to sustaining, in fact, the capital employed within the enterprise. So all that’s going to be a part of the worldwide growth of Repsol within the renewable enterprise. You realize that in Spain, we’ve got the quick and lengthy place as a result of we’re a part of the market. However by means of getting industrial purchasers, we’re going to replicate one thing comparable in another international locations, not impacting in a really detrimental means within the debt of Repsol, getting greater returns. And I believe that Chile may very well be an excellent instance of what will be the worldwide growth of Repsol within the renewable enterprise sooner or later. Thanks, Matt.

Matt Lofting

Thanks, Josu Jon.

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

Thanks, Matt. Subsequent query comes from Alastair Syme of Citi.

Alastair Syme

Thanks. Josu Jon, are you able to speak in regards to the practicalities of operating a refinery on this surroundings? I imply, you have had a number of months now of follow. And I simply need to speak in regards to the constraints on kerosene, on condition that demand remains to be down 75%. How a lot are you managing to place in different product streams? And are you constructing kerosene inventories?

After which my second query is basically simply have any replace on the Singapore Worldwide Arbitration Centre. I am simply questioning if proceedings have been delayed this yr by COVID and the place you stand when it comes to what information you anticipate to obtain subsequent or when. Thanks.

Josu Jon Imaz

Thanks, Alastair. To start with, I imply, the practicality of operating our refinery was actually difficult and was very troublesome, let me say, in the beginning of the pandemic. In March or April, let me say, and I’ll be very clear, I worry the second-half of March of having the ability to go on operating our refineries in a second the place individuals was getting contaminated. We have been and we’re a crucial infrastructure.

An vital a part of the Spanish economic system and the providers supplied in such a difficult time have been depending on our refineries, and we have been dealing with an issue the place we do not have the time or the instruments to unravel it. And that, happily, after we begin having the check and so forth within the first week of April and we have been overcoming all the issues of quarantines and so forth, the issue was roughly solved and managed. In the present day, happily, I imply, we’re – the present scenario has nothing to do in operational phrases with that have we depart in April and March. And never solely as a result of the volumes, as a result of, I imply, at present, happily, we haven’t any form of drawback, we’ve got individuals to run our refinery in a traditional means.

Going to the volumes, it was difficult, in fact. As a result of as you talked about, the primary two weeks of April, we noticed at the moment, a drop in volumes of 75% in our home market in gasoline and primarily gasoline and diesel, this mixture. After all, kerosene, I keep in mind that the drop in April was at 97%.

At the moment, I imply, first motion was to attempt to eliminate any form of kerosene manufacturing. So we bought and we achieved that focus on. To start with, taking pictures down a plant, ISOMAX plant in Tarragona. And in operational phrases, we have been capable of convert, let me say, this kerosene primarily in another form of center distillates, diesel and so forth. So we solved that drawback.

In quantity phrases, we had a powerful drawback with the gasoline. As a result of the fuel oil, the diesel, because of the transport vehicles and so forth, had some greater volumes. And you understand that in Europe, we’ve got a really robust deficit in center distillate. So we’ve got the Mediterranean, French market, in our borders. So we’ve got markets for this center distillates. And within the case of gasoline, I keep in mind that at the moment, we needed to shut down our FCCs in Coruña and lowering in a dramatic means the manufacturing in Bilbao and in Puertollano.

So now the surroundings is totally completely different as a result of, in fact, we’ve got a discount of volumes. However even now, the discount at present, this month has been about 15.5% of the overall quantity within the Spanish market. That could be a important determine, however may very well be a quantity that would match roughly with the manufacturing we had 4 or 5 years in the past within the Spanish market. In order that we’re – let me say, even in this sort of surroundings the place each individuals is speaking about lockdowns and so forth, and it is true, however let me say that the depth at present, I do not know what will occur sooner or later as a result of on this pandemic, it is higher to not be a forecaster.

However considering the present scenario, the lockdown depth mobility phrases we’re seeing now has nothing to do with what the expertise we undergo in March and in April. So we’re managing. Now we have the markets to export gasoline. Now we have the capability to play, let me say, in operational phrases with the gasoline and naphtha. The petrochemical enterprise is operating in a constructive means as a result of packaging, well being care and so forth is driving the demand. And the demand of center distillates, I imply, is okay. Could possibly be a bit decrease than a median yr, however we’ve got a powerful deficit in Spain.

So at present, in fact, is difficult, is a powerful activity for our individuals, working refineries, however nothing to do with the nightmare we undergo in March, April and even in Could. I imply, at present, the constraints are roughly, let me say, fairly regular.

The Singapore Arbitration Centre, you understand that we introduced that Repsol was analyzing attainable actions towards the partial award and that we anticipated to problem it earlier than the Singaporean courts. All that goes included in our info of the total yr 2019 outcomes. I can now verify that the problem was filed earlier than the excessive court docket in Singapore in April. We anticipate this course of to take a number of months till a call is issued.

And in the meantime, I can even add that there are, in the interim, no new partial awards issued by the tribunal or extra info coming from there. And attributable to, as you might perceive, Alastair, attributable to our confidentiality obligation, that’s all I can inform at present. Thanks.

Alastair Syme

Nice. Thanks.

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

Thanks, Alastair. The subsequent query comes from Alwyn Thomas at Exane BNP.

Alwyn Thomas

Hello. Good afternoon, gents. A few fast questions from me. Firstly, I ponder if you happen to’re capable of speak in regards to the 2020 dividend. I do know you are not going to provide any steering on the forward-looking dividend till you give the outlook on the Technique Day. However notably on 2020, whether or not there’s any tough hints on what the total dividend will likely be or the interim dividend.

After which secondly, you have made fairly good exploration success this yr, notably in North America and elsewhere. I simply surprise, going ahead, as an organization, you are drifting extra in the direction of the inexperienced aspect of issues, how do these exploration potential growth alternatives match inside the form of outlook in the mean time, given a larger shift in investor desire in the direction of inexperienced investments quite than oil and fuel investments? How do you consider that?

Josu Jon Imaz

Thanks, Alwyn. I imply, to begin with, our yesterday’s announce in regards to the script modality to pay January’s dividend. I imply, there’s the dedication with the supply of the dedication we took with the market and isn’t a tenet to conclude that we’re going to go on utilizing the scrip possibility within the subsequent strategic plan interval. It is solely a call about what will occur in January, nothing extra.

And it is the results of the authorization about this yr that was permitted in our annual normal assembly. So we’ll launch the brand new coverage about our dividend on November 26. The quantity of this interim dividend goes to be determined by the Board by the tip of November, and naturally, goes to be included within the logic behind the strategic plan. And I am certain, Alwyn, you may perceive, I imply, sorry, so sorry for not being extra clear about that, that you will perceive I am not going to say something further about this dividend at present.

So going to your second query about exploration successes. Sure, it is true. And we’re going to go on exploring. I imply exploration goes to be a part of the way forward for Repsol. However we’re altering our mindset about exploration as a result of the world is altering. The world goes to wish oil and fuel sooner or later, little doubt about that. However we’ve got to consider two issues. To start with, the dimensions of this exploration, the volumes which are going to be found. And second one, the pace we’re going to must put the sources in operation. And third, the associated fee.

So for that motive, we’re taking the choice about exploration that they go in that route. To start with, we aren’t going to be within the frontier areas, and we’re going to focus our exploration in areas the place we’ve got clear capabilities, the place we all know the world and the place we’ve got amenities, both manufacturing and so forth, to ensure that we’re going to have synergies and we’re going to have the returns, and we’re going to have the ability to put these sources in operation within the quick time period.

So we’re going to converse and to speak about that in November. We’ll do our greatest to elucidate this technique. However there are two results. First off, the primary impact is that the depth in {dollars} per barrel of the barrel produced, I imply, of our exploration goes to be decrease than it was some years in the past. And secondly, the geographies of our exploration goes to be extra centered on some areas on some basins. However we are going to discuss that in November. Thanks, Alwyn.

Alwyn Thomas

Thanks.

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

Thanks, Alwyn. Subsequent query comes from Jason Kenney at Santander.

Jason Kenney

Thanks for the time, Josu Jon. Simply actually some extent of clarification. I believe the earlier goal for biofuel manufacturing was 600,000 tons by 2030. And earlier within the name, you talked about 600,000 tons of HVO by 2025. And clearly, then you definitely’ve bought the 250,000 tons being added on high with the superior biofuel. In order that’s by 2025 as properly. So I am simply questioning the place the 2030 goal goes to shift. Are we larger than 1 million tons each year by 2030? I respect you have bought the technique presentation developing, however there’s a lot of numbers flying round within the dialog at present.

After which secondly, simply on the web debt stage. I take the purpose that it is in keeping with the €4.2 billion already, excluding the hybrid bonds. After which earlier, you probably did point out that it is more likely to be decrease year-on-year. I imply, are we trying considerably decrease by the yearend, do you assume? Simply to steer there, if attainable.

Josu Jon Imaz

Okay, Jason. I imply, to begin with, you’re proper. We’re altering our earlier goal. And I clarify all that extra, maybe, clearly, within the presentation, the strategic replace or strategic plan. However I’ll anticipate some issues in keeping with my earlier remark.

I imply, to begin with, at present, we’re producing 350,000, 380,000 tons of HVO per yr. On high of that, we’re going to produce 250,000 tons per yr from 2023 on on this superior biofuel plant we’re constructing in Cartagena. On high of that, we’re bottlenecking our HVO manufacturing capability, so the hydro therapy capability we’ve got in our 5 refineries at present. And from this fashion, we’re going to rising 250,000 further tons per yr our HVO capability by 2025.

All in all, it appears to me that we’re going to be near 800,000 tons per yr in 2025. And on high of that, we’re going to produce roughly 150,000, 170,000 tons of superior ethanol by that yr. So all in all, 1 million tons per yr may very well be at present probably the most correct determine to suit with what will be the biofuel manufacturing of Repsol in our 5 refineries by 2025.

And what we’ve got now on monitor maybe goes to permit us to attain a determine near 1.3 million, 1.4 million tons per yr by 2030. So what I am saying now about 2025 is totally based mostly on initiatives, actions, budgets and commitments we’ve got at present. And we’ve got a few of technological exploration in regards to the determine I am giving now about 2030. However we’re going to put a bit extra of readability about all that in November.

Your second – I imply, let me say that it should be barely decrease than it’s at present. I imply, we’re going to do our greatest. To start with, let me be prudent, Jason, as a result of what we’re seeing lately and these weeks is, indirectly, is new. We do not know what will occur and what will affect, how it should affect. Now we have uncertainty, volatility. However make sure, I imply, I’ll be my finest.

To start with, and now that part of my Government Committee is right here with me within the convention, we’re going to do our greatest to extend the OpEx effort by the tip of the yr. We’re going to do our greatest to have an enchancment of working capital over the entire yr north of €900 million, however maybe rising €100 million extra, reaching the determine of €1 billion. We’re going to attempt to optimize, in fact, this working capital.

And all in all, considering that we might have some detrimental results coming from the present enterprise scenario in Europe, I believe that we’re going to be barely under €3.3 billion in our debt on the finish of the yr. That’s my finest forecast, considering the data I’ve at present. Thanks, Jason.

Jason Kenney

I actually respect it. Thanks.

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

Thanks, Jason. Subsequent query comes from Joshua Stone at Barclays.

Joshua Stone

Thanks, Ramon, and good afternoon. I’ve two questions, please. Simply following up on the working capital there. You might be guiding to fairly a big step-up in optimization within the fourth quarter. I ponder if you happen to might simply speak somewhat bit extra about the place that is coming from and to what extent that constructive impact will stick round subsequent yr.

After which secondly, on the biofuel plant once more. These recycled uncooked supplies, can you discuss which feedstock you are referring to right here? Is it form of Half A from the European regulation, so it is forestry waste and issues like that? Or are we speaking in regards to the Half B, be that animal fat and used cooking oils? After which the place are we trying to supply this feedstock from? Will you be trying on the home market or going additional afield? Thanks.

Josu Jon Imaz

Thanks, Joshua. I imply, what will be sustainable is the €700 million of enchancment we’re going to get this yr coming from the measures making use of the framework of the Resiliency Plan. I imply, in case of, let me say, reaching or getting the determine of €1 billion within the enchancment of the working capital over the entire yr, €300 million are going to come back from this, let me say, play combining the worth change exercise and so forth. However €700 million this yr is the goal we’ve got, are going to be structural and are going to be recurrent, and they’ll be there to remain.

A component goes to come back from the refining shares. I imply, because of the digital and so forth, we’re lowering the structural shares we have to function our refineries. Due to, I imply, a extra versatile planning, programming and so forth. So all that’s going to remain. And we’ve got extra optimization coming from buying and selling the fee means of our payments, altering within the accounts of the receivables and so forth, of the durations of fee, all that’s going to remain. So €700 million are going to be sustainable and recurrent.

Within the case of the biorefinery, in fact, all that’s going to be topic to European regulation. What we’re defining is within the framework of what’s referred to as RED II European regulation. We’re taking benefit additionally of the alternatives of prioritizing using wastes as uncooked materials in our refineries on this idea of round economic system that is sensible, that’s constructive, that has been pushed by European authorities and likewise by the Spanish authorities. And the feedstock within the case of the brand new Cartagena superior refinery, I imply, our fundamental half goes to be from our native market, from the home market. We’re speaking in regards to the industrial wastes, we’re speaking about industrial oils, we’re speaking about recycle vegetable oils. And maybe we might take benefit as a result of you understand that Cartagena has a really performant and vital logistic place as one of many fundamental ports and hubs within the Mediterranean space. We’re going to take benefit, in fact, of any alternative of importing oils and merchandise out there. I imply we’re going to make an arbitrage and having all of the alternatives of feedstock.

However our fundamental half goes to be concerned within the idea of a round economic system inside Spain. And indirectly, that matches with this reflection I did earlier than. The idea of refinery is altering. I imply we aren’t constructing the refinery of the longer term. We’re beginning to have and to function refineries which are already a part of the longer term. And the wastes are at present and are going to be an increasing number of a part of the feedstock we’re utilizing our refineries to supply our merchandise.

So I do not see, let me say, the refinery solely as an idea that produce diesel and gasoline and goes to be, let me say, have an issue of demand in coming 15 years and so forth as a result of the mobility image in Europe is altering. I imply, our refineries are going to supply, in fact, biofuels with a internet zero emission over the entire cycle. However they’ll produce sooner or later hydrogen, they’ll produce utilizing renewable power. And we’re going to produce additionally another merchandise which are going to be a part of this idea of round economic system. Thanks.

Joshua Stone

Thanks.

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

Thanks, Joshua. Subsequent query comes from Alessandro Pozzi at Mediobanca.

Alessandro Pozzi

Hello, there. Thanks for taking my questions. The primary one on industrial. It has been the brilliant spot most likely for Q3, supported by mobility. You talked about transportation gasoline was down simply 10% in September. However since then, over the previous couple of weeks and days, we have seen an increasing number of restrictions going down in Spain and Italy. I used to be questioning how do you see mobility going into November. And also you’re saying that industrial might have one other good efficiency in This fall. That is my first query.

Second query is on refining margins. Clearly, Q3 has been an unprecedented quarter however you continue to managed to tug out an excellent premium. How we should always take into consideration premium in This fall?

Josu Jon Imaz

Thanks, Alessandro. I imply, to begin with, let me be prudent as a result of, I imply, progress we’re seeing day after day, you and me, within the European area is altering. So I do not know what will occur in two weeks. I imply, what we’re seeing now in Germany, in France and in Spain and in some Spanish area, in another international locations. So I’ll be prudent. And that’s my private view.

I believe that the idea of lockdown within the European international locations goes to be fairly removed from the idea of lockdown we skilled in March and April with the perfect information we’ve got at present. As a result of, I imply, primarily speaking in regards to the Spanish scenario, that’s the scenario, I do know higher than some others, another scenario, I imply. Now we have seen restrictions to the mobility, in fact. Our authorities are doing all of the varieties to include the pandemic and that’s logical, is vital as a result of well being needs to be the precedence in such a situation. But it surely’s additionally true that the mobility to work, the mobility to go to high school, the mobility to go to college and so forth, at present, goes to take care of and to maintain going its place in Spain. All that was not a part of the image in March, April and even Could.

Saying that, what we’re seeing now could be the common of October may very well be at round 16% of lower. Our greatest forecast for the entire month, October, evaluating with the 12%, 13% we had in July and August and the ten% we had in September that signifies that mobility has been negatively impacted in a 7% evaluating with the figures of September. I do not know what might occur in November and December. But it surely appears to me that we’re going to see 1 / 4 with volumes which are going to be maybe slowly under in relative phrases, the third quarter, this fourth quarter. Maybe with discount nearer to 18%, even 20% over the entire quarter, relying on what will occur.

And let me solely add two info. To start with, the non-oil companies goes higher, is getting higher than in earlier months. And within the non-oil that you understand that is kind of 40% of our margin, the drop goes to be at 10% roughly evaluating with the 2019. And on high of that, our OpEx are decrease. I imply after we are speaking about this €520 million, it’s important to take into consideration that we’ve got lowered in a major means the OpEx of this enterprise. That signifies that all in all, I imply we aren’t going to be maybe within the figures we noticed final yr. However let me underline that we’ve got a resilient enterprise that’s making outcomes and is making money for Repsol even on this robust scenario. Thanks, Alessandro.

And the premium, you imply the premium of the refining enterprise. I imply, I do not know what will occur within the fourth quarter as a result of it should rely on the evolution of the margins and so forth. However let me say that this October, we’re having a selection, a premium over the margin index of about $0.8 per barrel. That’s the premium in October. I do not know what might occur in November, December. However I imply October is there. Thanks.

Alessandro Pozzi

Thanks.

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

Thanks, Alessandro. Subsequent query comes from Mehdi Ennebati of Financial institution of America.

Mehdi Ennebati

Hello. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my query. So two questions, please, on my aspect. First one, perhaps simply to come back again on the co-processed HVO and what return do you anticipate from that. Since you stated that your new plant in Cartagena can have a return of 27%, 28%, however this isn’t co-processed HVO, that is actual HVO. What in regards to the return of the co-processed HVO? I’m asking since you can not actually get the molecule of HVO, which is co-processed, sorry. It’s combined, actually, along with your different oil petroleum merchandise. So does it have an actual worth or not likely?

And one other query as properly concerning the manufacturing, the nameplate capability that you just gave. You stated roughly 1 – 850 kilotons per yr of HVO manufacturing. Does it imply that you just anticipate to supply comparatively rapidly at 100% utilization price, particularly in your Cartagena biorefinery, or no? I’m asking as a result of a few of your friends have been ramping up for 18 months. So simply needed to know if you happen to anticipate a comparatively fast ramp-up.

And one other query concerning the manufacturing steering that you just gave. You stated 630 kilo barrels of oil equal per day within the Upstream, okay, relying on some variables. Simply needed to ensure, does this 630 kilo barrels of oil equal per day steering takes under consideration Libyan manufacturing? And if sure, what quantity of Libyan manufacturing for subsequent yr?

Josu Jon Imaz

So thanks, Mehdi. I imply, to begin with, the return of this Cartagena plant, as I stated earlier than this funding will likely be at round 27%, 29% of return of this funding. On high of that, we’re – we anticipate to supply 250 kilotons beneath 100% utilization of price. However you understand that in these form of vegetation, you all the time have, after some years, debottlenecking and so forth. That signifies that maybe in some years, we will improve even the utilization price above 100%.

Saying that, the remainder of HVO, I imply, let me inform my very own expertise as a result of after we began producing HVO in Repsol in 2013, I used to be at the moment main the refining enterprise of the corporate, and the method was developed with a really tiny funding. That signifies that altering operational procedures, lowering using hydrogen for another makes use of we’ve got within the refineries, utilizing the spare capability we’ve got within the hydro therapy vegetation and so forth, we have been in a position, with that tiny funding, to attain this determine of 380,000 tons per yr of HVO. So the payback, I imply it may very well be lower than 1 yr for this sort of manufacturing.

And within the case of this debottlenecking that I’ll say now, I imply, as a result of maybe I’ve used the identical determine for each, but it surely’s completely different. So we’re going to debottleneck our 5 refineries to extend 250,000 tons extra of HVO manufacturing by 2025. So all in all, we’ve got the 380 kilotons we’ve got now, plus the 250 of the plant of Cartagena, plus 250 of the brand new HVO we’re going to produce debottlenecking the present 5 refineries and the present vegetation we’ve got. All in all, we’re going to have an HVO manufacturing that’s going to be above 850,000 tons per yr by 2025.

And within the case of this debottlenecking, the payback goes to be additionally under maybe one yr, as a result of we’re going to require very low funding ranges. So what we’re doing are molecules which are the identical molecule and the mineral one. That signifies that we might use 15%, 18% of this HVO to supply our diesel relying on the arbitrage of costs. And we might have the chance, I imply, to make cash, enjoying with the completely different seasons and the completely different costs out there of palm oil and so forth.

So going to the Upstream manufacturing steering, I imply we’re taking then one thing of 35,000 barrels per day in Libya in 2021 on this steering I gave some minutes in the past. Thanks.

Mehdi Ennebati

Thanks.

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

Thanks, Mehdi. Subsequent query comes from Henry Tarr at Berenberg.

Henry Tarr

Hello, there. And thanks for taking the query. I will attempt to be fast. I believe simply when it comes to the renewables enterprise. As you are rising that out now, are there any geographies or applied sciences that you just favor at this level? So do you assume there’s explicit alternative in a sure geography or not?

After which secondly, would you construct any incremental capability on the renewables aspect with out PPAs? Or are you going to look to primarily again all the things with demand earlier than development?

Josu Jon Imaz

Thanks, Henry. The principle applied sciences we’re going to focus in are wind and photo voltaic, photovoltaic photo voltaic. And we’re going to develop, let me say, a fairly good stability amongst them. As a result of to begin with, the photovoltaic power as a result of the associated fee, the price of CapEx are dropping. But it surely’s true that when it comes to capturing and getting costs, the photovaltic power is extra concentrated in some hours over the entire day. And to have, let me say, a 24 hours manufacturing sooner or later, it’s important to mix or to hybridize, let me use the time period, the inexperienced power and the photo voltaic power.

On high of that, storage goes to be very, very, essential sooner or later. As a result of, I imply, the principle weak spot of renewable power at present is the dearth of certainty in phrases that whenever you want generally this power, the renewable just isn’t producing, since you lack the inexperienced or the solar. For that motive, we’re very centered primarily in the principle markets we’ve got, that’s Spain, within the idea of having the ability to produce energy over the entire day. For that motive, one of many fundamental initiatives we’ve got now in thoughts is the challenge of a brand new pumping hydro challenge in Spain that known as Aguayo within the north a part of Spain. That’s going to extend our present pumping capability from the present 360 megawatts of pumping we’ve got to a determine near 1.360 or 1.36, sorry, gigas. So we’re going to improve in 1,000 new megawatts the pumping capability.

So all that mixed with the hydrogen that, indirectly, goes to be additionally a approach to retailer the renewable capability we’re going to produce goes to provide us some form of staff of various applied sciences, so photo voltaic, inexperienced, additionally storage coming from the pumping. And sooner or later, the hydrogen that would enable us to supply in a steady means the power that our market wants.

Please, might you repeat once more your second query, Henry?

Henry Tarr

Sure. Are you going to construct with out PPAs unbacked? Or are you going to solely assemble new initiatives the place you will have offtake agreements or PPAs in place?

Josu Jon Imaz

So thanks. I imply, in Spain, it is true that we do not want PPAs. As a result of on this idea I used to be relating earlier than, we’ve got – to begin with, we’ve got our personal inside consumption in our vegetation. Secondly, we’ve got the retail enterprise the place we’ve got the quick place coming from our purchasers. And on high of that, we’ve got our manufacturing, and we’ve got our pumping storage facility. So as a result of all that’s the reason, we desire to have an open market place in Spain as a result of we’re going to seize and to get greater returns on this enterprise having this place.

Going to the worldwide area, having quick place within the markets coming both from the retail and primarily from PPAs goes to be a should for us as a result of it should be the best way to – I imply, having the entire threat of the challenge, from the promotion, growth, development, managing the power, working, sustaining the challenge, having the quick place out there.

And on high of that, I imply, having the appropriate accomplice to cut back the fairness publicity and to extend the return of the challenge goes to be the best way for Repsol to have and to get this double-digit returns we anticipate. And in some circumstances, the challenge finance goes to be additionally a software to extend this fairness return in this sort of initiatives. So in our worldwide growth, it should be a should. Thanks.

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

Thanks, Henry. Subsequent query comes from Peter Low at Redburn.

Peter Low

Hello. Thanks. Only one follow-up. In your reply on the way you’re interested by shareholder distributions, you talked about the necessity to keep and even strengthen the stability sheet. If I have a look at your stability sheet on both a gearing or internet debt-to-EBITDA foundation, it actually seems fairly robust already, particularly versus historical past. What are the related stability sheet metrics that you are looking at? And what ranges do you need to take these to over the approaching form of quarters and yr? Thanks.

Josu Jon Imaz

Thanks, Peter. I imply, to begin with, it is true that at present, we do not have in our strategic framework any form of metric associated to what will have our most gearing on this stage. It is true that within the framework of our Resilience Plan, I’ll insist that this yr, we’re going to be barely under €3.3 billion as internet debt determine.

However make certain that November, within the framework of the brand new strategic plan, we’re going to outline a gearing restrict and technique for Repsol for coming 5 years that’s going to be based mostly in our vary of gearing and our vary of internet debt EBITDA ratio. Thanks, Peter.

Peter Low

Thanks.

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

Thanks. Now we have a final query, one other query from Jason Kenney at Santander.

Jason Kenney

Effectively, thanks for second alternative. I forgot to ask earlier, simply I used to be trying on the Spanish draft price range for 2021. And I puzzled if you happen to’ve had any first ideas in regards to the potential for the taxing of dividends and positive aspects from associates going ahead and if that may very well be important or not.

Josu Jon Imaz

Thanks, Jason. Now we have analyzed in a deep means all the data we’ve got at present about this new invoice draft or proposal. And we aren’t going to undergo any important affect, no, neither in P&L nor in money. So that’s our greatest strategy at present. So no important affect on the exercise of Repsol, considering the present buildings we’ve got. Thanks, Jason.

Jason Kenney

Thanks.

Ramon Alvarez-Pedrosa

Effectively, that was our final query. At this level, I’ll convey our third quarter convention name to an finish. Thanks in your attendance and hope to be with you for the strategic presentation on the finish of November. Take care.