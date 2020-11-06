Provizio, which is creating a "five-dimensional" sensory platform that makes use of sensors and AI to prevents automotive accidents, raises $6.2M in seed funding (Mike Butcher/TechCrunch)

Home Tech Provizio, which is creating a "five-dimensional" sensory platform that makes use of...

Mike Butcher / TechCrunch:

Provizio, which is creating a “five-dimensional” sensory platform that makes use of sensors and AI to prevents automotive accidents, raises $6.2M in seed funding  —  Provizio, a mix {hardware} and software program startup with expertise to enhance automotive security, has closed a seed funding spherical of $6.2million.

