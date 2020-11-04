Defending towards terrorism ranked as No. 1 problem for Trump voters, whereas Biden supporters centered on containing COVID-19

Defending the U.S. from terrorism ranked because the main problem for President Donald Trump’s supporters within the 2020 election, whereas controlling COVID-19’s unfold received essentially the most assist amongst Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s backers.

That’s in keeping with exit polling conducted by Morning Consult.

The financial restoration and decreasing the unemployment fee rated because the No. 2 and No. 3 hottest priorities for Trump voters. Additionally they mentioned containing the coronavirus pandemic was crucial, however simply 59% acknowledged that vs. 83% for the terrorism problem, 80% for the restoration and 71% for joblessness.

Unifying the nation (84%) and common health-care protection (83%) had been the No. 2 and No. 3 hottest points for Biden voters, behind controlling COVID (93%).

Assist for these prime points and others is proven within the Morning Seek the advice of chart under.

Exit polling by Morning Seek the advice of provides priorities for both sides.

Morning Seek the advice of





Trump and Biden voters agreed that they simply need the election to be over. Some 90% of Biden’s supporters and 84% of Trump’s backed that view, resulting in the smallest hole between the 2 sides amongst 9 emotions examined, Morning Seek the advice of discovered.

