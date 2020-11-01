Elliott Ackerman / Wired:
Profile of Defend AI, which raised cash from a16z and others to develop autonomous army drones that scan buildings to assist troopers clear them — On the battlefield, any doorway is usually a demise lure. A particular ops vet, and his businessman brother, have constructed an AI to resolve that downside.
Profile of Defend AI, which raised cash from a16z and others to develop autonomous army drones that scan buildings to assist troopers clear them (Elliott Ackerman/Wired)
Elliott Ackerman / Wired: