Presidential election winner cannot but be declared as vote counting continues in key states

Election night time is ending with no clear winner within the presidential race—an consequence we’d hoped to keep away from, however knew was a robust chance. The large improve in mail ballots mixed with legal guidelines in some states that prevented these mail ballots being processed forward of time signifies that some key states are—as predicted—nonetheless counting, and could also be counting for days.

Arizona’s vote counting has slowed to a crawl. Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan all have giant numbers of mail ballots to rely, a course of that might take days in some circumstances. Atlanta and its suburbs have important numbers of votes to be counted, once more, not till later Wednesday morning on the earliest.

In fact we hoped that Joe Biden would win in such a landslide that the night would finish with the end result clear, whilst counting continued. That isn’t the case. However as tense as that is, continued vote counting just isn’t an indication that something is mistaken. The ready sucks, although.