Portland, Maine passes referendum banning facial surveillance – TechCrunch

As we’re presently shifting via all the nationwide and native votes from final night time’s elections, right here’s a small however essential victory for privateness advocates out of Portland, Maine . Per the Bangor Daily News, town handed “Referendum Query B,” designed to curb authorities and police use of facial recognition know-how.

In line with the initiative:

An Act to Ban Facial Surveillance by Public Officers in Portland will ban town of Portland and its departments and officers from utilizing or authorizing the usage of any facial surveillance software program on any teams or member of the general public, and offers a proper to members of the general public to sue if facial surveillance information is illegally gathered and/or used.

It’s considered one of 4 progressive measures that handed final night time within the metropolis. Different profitable measures embody a $15/hour minimal wage and a cap on hire will increase. It additionally joins different current native ordinances. Different cities to cross comparable laws embody San Francisco, Boston and the opposite Portland, which supplied a reasonably sweeping ban again in September.

In the meantime, earlier this week, an arrest was made in Washington, DC utilizing facial recognition. The person was reportedly recognized utilizing a picture discovered on Twitter.