Poland Delays a Close to-Whole Ban on Abortion

BRUSSELS — Poland’s right-wing authorities has delayed implementation of a court ruling that would impose a near-total ban on abortions after two weeks of the largest protests the nation has skilled because the 1989 collapse of communism.

The nation already had one in every of Europe’s most restrictive abortion legal guidelines earlier than its Constitutional Tribunal dominated on Oct. 22 that terminating pregnancies for fetal abnormalities — one in every of three justifications for authorized abortions and just about the one kind carried out within the nation — violated the Structure.

That ruling would have made the prevailing abortion legislation much more restrictive. However on Tuesday, the federal government indefinitely delayed the publication of the court docket’s ruling, which prevents it from going into authorized power, in an obvious response to the protests. For the change to take impact, the federal government would have needed to publish the ruling by Nov. 2.