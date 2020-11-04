‘Please delete this tweet!’ —Youngest particular person in trendy historical past to get elected to Congress celebrates win with Trump-style trolling

Picture Courtesy of the Committee on Preparations for the 2020 Republican Nationwide

Madison Cawthorn, a fresh-faced staunch conservative, simply beat his Democratic rival in North Carolina on Tuesday to change into, on the wee age 25 years previous, the youngest member of the U.S. Congress in trendy historical past.

The youngest ever, going means again, was William Charles Cole Claiborne, at age 22, however that was in 1797, according to CNN. Extra lately, New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez held the title at 29 years previous.

A member of the Republican Occasion, Cawthorn was the Republican candidate North Carolina’s eleventh congressional district.

The response, even amongst a few of his supporters was swift:

As for Cawthorn’s insurance policies, he’s fiscally conservative, anti-abortion, pro-gun and an immigration hardliner who describes himself on his web site as a a “constitutional conservative… dedicated to defending the values of religion, household and the liberty which have made America nice.

This isn’t the primary time that Cawthorn has confronted backlash on social media. Right here he’s sharing images on Instagram of his “bucket listing” go to to Adolf Hitler’s “Eagle’s Nest” trip residence in Germany:

Right here’s what his competitors needed to say about that submit:

On the time, Cawthorn responded in a statement to CNN accusing Davis in of selling “conspiracy theories” and of “bigotry.”

Cawthorn, who was partially paralyzed in a automobile accident years in the past, is the proprietor of an actual property funding firm and a motivational speaker.

In a newer tweet, Cawthorn was far more magnanimous:

