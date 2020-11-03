Performers are utilizing their craft as a automobile for activism

Stomach dancing and fireplace spinning

Raks Geek, a Chicago-based group began by musician Daybreak Xiana Moon that options stomach dancing and fireplace spinners, has held a number of fundraising occasions for organizations that assist a variety of various teams and causes, together with the American Civil Liberties Union, the LGBTQ group, and immigrants. When deciding on which trigger to carry a fundraiser for subsequent, Moon says they attempt to uplift smaller, native organizations the place the cash could be extra helpful. Relying on the occasion, all or a part of the cash goes towards the trigger. The occasions all the time function individuals from underrepresented teams.

“We’re often looking for teams that aren’t tremendous massive, with some exceptions,” stated Moon in an interview with Prism. “Our sources should not large so we need to make one of the best impression that we presumably can … Just a few thousand {dollars} to a really small group can really make a distinction.”

Final 12 months, Raks Geek held a fundraiser for RAICES, a corporation that serves migrants and households separated on the U.S.-Mexico border. The problem of immigration is private for Moon, who’s an immigrant from Singapore. Moon was initially apprehensive about utilizing her artwork for explicitly political functions, but it surely didn’t cease her from talking up about her beliefs.

“I am an Asian American lady and I am an immigrant, [so] my very existence is political,” she stated. “As a substitute of working away from the truth that it’s political, I would as effectively embrace it and use what platform I’ve.”

Moon additionally uses her music to unfold hope and plans to proceed to make the most of her skills to unfold positivity, whatever the consequence of the election.

“If we hand over hope and we cease preventing, that isn’t a great long-term technique and simply not an excellent option to reside,” she stated. “I very a lot consider in taking place preventing, even when you realize you may not essentially see the end result of the factor that you simply’re working in the direction of.”

Drag

The drag group has additionally been energetic on this space. Drag Out the Vote makes use of drag to teach and interact potential voters. They register voters at drag occasions and advocate for rising voter entry. With the pandemic limiting in-person outreach, drag kings and queens have additionally utilized cellphone textual content banking, touchless voter registration, and on-line performances.

“I believe Drag Out the Vote is so thrilling as a result of with RuPaul’s Drag Race being so in style and different drag so in style, there’s an pleasure—particularly amongst younger voters—round drag,” stated Kylie Monono, an envoy for Drag Out the Vote, in an interview with Prism. “[We] make the most of that pleasure and encourage individuals to not solely register, however to truly get out and vote and make a plan on how they’ll vote.”

Drag has been used as a type of activism for many years, from the Stonewall riots to the newer protests in opposition to Fb’s “actual title” coverage.

“Drag is a very highly effective software and artwork type,” stated Monono. “Folks love seeing drag and folks get pleased once they see it and reply so favorably. I’ve observed that once I’m out in drag, it is a lot simpler to get individuals to have a dialog.”

Burlesque and stripping

The subject of girls’s well being has been on the forefront of the nationwide consciousness within the wake of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Courtroom. Nonetheless, lengthy earlier than Coney Barrett’s affirmation came about and discussions about overturning Roe v. Wade took off, there have been ongoing efforts by individuals within the burlesque group to widen entry to ladies’s well being providers.

Earlier this 12 months, the Houston, Texas-based Dem Rattling Dames Burlesque held their sixth annual fundraiser for Deliberate Parenthood with a objective of elevating $10,000. On the occasion, that they had burlesque performances, raffles, prizes, and on-site voter registration.

Different grownup entertainers trying to make an impression have gotten inventive of their strategy. In September, a bunch of Atlanta-based unique dancers posted the viral PSA video titled “Get Your Booty to the Poll,” which featured a number of ladies dancing whereas wearing crimson, white, and blue lingerie. Within the video, the dancers encourage individuals to register to vote whereas speaking concerning the points on the poll that may immediately have an effect on peoples’ lives.

“This video actually began with the demise of George Floyd in Might and us feeling like there was a greater option to voice a necessity for change than simply strolling round with indicators for just a few days,” one of many dancers within the PSA told Fox 5 Atlanta. “We needed to do one thing totally different and get individuals, particularly males, to vote.”

The dancers additionally directed individuals to their website, which offers voter registration info and extra sources.

Hip-hop

Hip Hop for Change, a Bay Space-based hip-hop education organization, just lately did a marketing campaign with Breathe for Justice to advertise a rap contest. The group collaborated with When We All Vote, Sierra Club, and 350.org to extend turnout for the competition, which was aimed toward mobilizing and energizing younger voters round election-related points.

“The Hip Hop group has all the time been captivated with political points and stays concerned within the battle for voter’s rights and entry to the polls,” stated Eric Sasz, the occasion director of Hip Hop for Change, in an emailed assertion to Prism. “Being the voice of our tradition, political organizations attain out to us to amplify our voices and mobilize the plenty.”

Via the competition, organizers invited contributors to submit a brief rap, music, poem, or spoken phrase piece to debate how they have been impacted by COVID-19, social injustice, local weather change, or environmental racism.

“The socio-economic problems with environmental racism, police violence, local weather change, and COVID-19 are crucial points for the Hip Hop group at this time,” stated Sasz. “These points are at first on the minds of our group members strolling into the voting cubicles, so it is necessary as a cultural chief in our group that Hip Hop For Change furthers the dialogue.”

It’s not the primary time the group has been a part of a collaboration on this stage. The group has beforehand partnered with the East Bay Regional Park District, Kaiser Permanente, and different teams and establishments to lift consciousness round points starting from COVID-19 testing to rising range.

“We are tapped on a regular basis by organizations trying to make the most of the facility of Hip Hop to prepare, mobilize, and educate,” Sasz stated.

Artwork and efficiency all the time has been a option to join with distinctive audiences and immediate discussions about world occasions. A number of artists advised Prism they’re conserving a detailed eye on the election and are already brainstorming about which causes they’ll be selling subsequent. The choice, they stated, will closely depend upon which president takes workplace in January.

(Editor’s observe: Prism Senior Editor Michi Trota is a performer with Raks Geek.)

Carolyn Copeland is a duplicate editor and employees reporter for Prism. She covers racial justice and tradition. Comply with her on Twitter @Carolyn_Copes.

Prism is a BIPOC-led nonprofit information outlet that facilities the individuals, locations and points at the moment underreported by our nationwide media. Via our authentic reporting, evaluation, and commentary, we problem dominant, poisonous narratives perpetuated by the mainstream press and work to construct a full and correct file of what’s taking place in our democracy. Comply with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.