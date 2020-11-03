PayPal experiences Q3 income of $5.46B, up 25% YoY, because it provides 15.2M web new lively accounts; Venmo's whole processed fee quantity rises 61% YoY to $44B (Natalie Gagliordi/ZDNet)

Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
PayPal experiences Q3 income of $5.46B, up 25% YoY, because it provides 15.2M web new lively accounts; Venmo’s whole processed fee quantity rises 61% YoY to $44B — PayPal mentioned it processed a record-setting $247 billion in whole fee quantity in the course of the quarter. — PayPal on Monday delivered …
