PayPal experiences Q3 income of $5.46B, up 25% YoY, because it provides 15.2M web new lively accounts; Venmo's whole processed fee quantity rises 61% YoY to $44B (Natalie Gagliordi/ZDNet)

Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:

PayPal experiences Q3 income of $5.46B, up 25% YoY, because it provides 15.2M web new lively accounts; Venmo’s whole processed fee quantity rises 61% YoY to $44B  —  PayPal mentioned it processed a record-setting $247 billion in whole fee quantity in the course of the quarter.  —  PayPal on Monday delivered …

