Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
PayPal CEO says that, by finish of H1 2021 beginning in US, customers will be capable of pay with cryptocurrency at 28M PayPal retailers with none new “incremental charges” — PayPal this week laid out its imaginative and prescient for the way forward for its digital pockets platform and its PayPal and Venmo apps.
PayPal CEO says that, by finish of H1 2021 beginning in US, customers will be capable of pay with cryptocurrency at 28M PayPal retailers with none new "incremental charges" (Sarah Perez/TechCrunch)
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch: