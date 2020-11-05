Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) CEO Jeremy Male on Q3 2020 Outcomes – Earnings Name Transcript

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Q3 2020 Earnings Convention Name November 4, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Good day and welcome to the Outfront Media Third Quarter Earnings Convention Name.

Gregory Lundberg

Hey. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for becoming a member of our 2020 third quarter earnings name. We hope that you’re secure and properly. On the decision at the moment are Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Government Officer; and Matthew Siegel, Government Vice President and Chief Monetary Officer. After a dialogue of our monetary outcomes, we’ll open up the traces for a question-and-answer session. Our feedback at the moment will consult with the earnings launch and the slide presentation that you will discover within the Investor Relations part of our web site, outfrontmedia.com. And after at the moment’s name is concluded, an audio archive shall be there as properly.

This convention name might embrace forward-looking statements. Related elements that might trigger precise outcomes to vary materially from these forward-looking statements are listed in our earnings supplies and in our SEC filings, together with our 2019 Type 10-Okay and our 2020 quarterly studies, together with our third quarter 10-Q, which shall be filed tomorrow. We’ll consult with sure non-GAAP monetary measures on this name. Any references made to OIBDA shall be on an adjusted foundation, and reconciliations of OIBDA and different non-GAAP monetary measures are within the Appendix of the slide presentation, the earnings launch, and likewise on our web site.

And with that, I’ll hand the decision over to Jeremy.

Jeremy Male

Thanks, Greg and thanks for becoming a member of us at the moment. I hope that a lot of you’re safely again in your workplaces. I’ve been spending fairly a little bit of time in ours over the previous few months, and I’m happy to say that Midtown is trying a bit extra like regular. Issues instantly really feel higher than they did final quarter, and that is mirrored in our numbers on Slide 3. Whole revenues had been down 39% or 37% on an apples-to-apples foundation, after our sports activities advertising disposal, and properly inside our steerage vary. We noticed higher billboard efficiency than anticipated, whereas Transit is recovering extra slowly given persevering with low ridership. As soon as once more, we had been in a position to take over $100 million out of our quarterly value construction, serving to enhance the year-over-year decline in OIBDA and AFFO.

Importantly, should you have a look at Slide 4, you’ll be able to see that we’ve got good sequential enchancment on nearly each metric, apart from Transit. I’m not going to undergo all of those figures in the meanwhile, however notable listed here are the numerous sequential enhancements in U.S. media billboard revenues, our adjusted OIBDA and AFFO.

Let’s now go into extra element, starting with whole revenues on Slide 5. As I simply talked about, we disposed our sports activities advertising operation in the course of the quarter. It was an excellent enterprise for us, however, as you understand, was non-core for us, and can profit from the size of its new house owners. The figures you see right here, included in our different revenues in 2019, and there’s further shade on this within the appendix. Whereas the impacts of the pandemic in the course of the quarter had been much less pronounced than they had been within the second quarter, they nonetheless weighed on our U.S. Media and Canada in broadly related trend.

In U.S. Media, let’s get on Slide 6, billboard revenues had been down 23%, a 14 level enchancment from the loss charge final quarter. Transit was down 69%, a 7 level enchancment. I’ll go into the drivers of this differential afterward the decision, however you’ll be able to see one among them on Slide 7, which is our native and nationwide combine. Nationwide drives nearly all of our Transit revenues, whereas native drives nearly all of our billboard revenues. General, native revenues had been down 28% whereas nationwide had been down 48%. Each of those improved from final quarter, nevertheless it was native promoting that led the way in which.

Turning to Slide 8, our billboard yields had been down 21% within the quarter and this was pushed much more by demand than charge. There was no pronounced differentiation within the efficiency between static and digital yields.

Taking a look at our different enterprise on Slide 9, Canadian billboard revenues had been down 28%, a greater consequence than final quarter and pushed by related elements to the U.S. The natural figures take away sports activities advertising, and I’ll additionally level out that prior 12 months different revenues had $6 million of non-recurring third-party digital tools gross sales.

The final subject on revenues I’d wish to cowl is Digital, on Slide 10. Whole revenues had been down 37%, proper in step with the remainder of the enterprise and a bit higher than final quarter, with enhancements within the declines at each billboard and transit. That is fairly a giant change from this time final 12 months after we informed you that whole Digital grew 28%, pushed by Digital Billboards up 15% and Transit up a really robust 77%. As that enterprise recovers, we stay satisfied that Digital will proceed to be a key development driver for our enterprise.

Let’s now shift over to Matt and he’ll stroll you thru the remainder of our financials. Matt?

Matthew Siegel

Thanks, Jeremy and good afternoon everybody. Our total expense construction carried out very very like final quarter with $108 million discount or 34% year-over-year, as you’ll be able to see on Slide 11. As soon as once more, this displays continued consideration by our groups to eradicate variable and glued prices.

Let’s have a look at these intimately on Slide 12. Billboard lease expense was as soon as once more all the way down to the decrease revenues on show when there’s a variable lease part. It was additionally diminished from proactive discussions with our landlords, and to-date, negotiations have diminished our fiscal 12 months 2020 billboard lease expense by $16 million. Greater than half of that may carry over into 2021. I’ll word that we gained’t see all of this in OIBDA, however you’ll in AFFO on account of lease accounting. Transit franchise expense declined as we had been profitable in working with our Transit companions in shifting to income share as a substitute of minimal annual assure funds. Ridership throughout the nation remains to be at very diminished ranges in comparison with pre-pandemic, notably in rail methods, which accounts for almost all of our transit promoting {dollars}. I do know that a lot of you might have requested about what occurs with these agreements in 2021. And what I can say presently is our staff is within the midst of slowed conversations with our Transit companions relating to our degree of ridership and its implication. Posting, upkeep and different bills had been down from decrease total enterprise actions in addition to $9 million because of the gross sales drive advertising, and over $5 million from tools gross sales Jeremy talked about earlier.

SG&A bills decreased primarily on account of continued restrictions on discretionary bills, workforce reductions, worker furloughs and momentary discount in sure worker base salaries. SG&A additionally decreased $4 million from the sale of sports activities advertising. One offset was once more a better provision for uncertain accounts associated to COVID-19. Nevertheless it’s value mentioning that collections went properly on this quarter. We diminished our days gross sales excellent. Lastly, company prices stay at low ranges regardless of the momentary reductions to sure base salaries, partially offset by the impression of market fluctuations on an equity-linked retirement plan supplied to sure workers.

Please flip to Slide 13, for a have a look at OIBDA change year-over-year. Within the chart, you’ll be able to see we had been in a position to offset 60% of the income decline by expense discount. We’ve a big mounted value construction, particularly in billboard lease prices, so future enhancements in income may have a powerful circulation by to OIBDA. General, OIBDA was down 51% this quarter in comparison with a decline of 85% final quarter. So, we’re on our approach again.

Slide 14 exhibits that billboard did higher this quarter. Transit was solely barely unfavourable even supposing we really recommenced our digital show rollout in the course of the quarter. General, OIBDA margins got here in at 24%, not fairly again towards 29% historic annual run charge, however an excellent step nearer.

Capital expenditures on Slide 15 had been nonetheless down considerably from final 12 months in each upkeep and development. Our digital billboard rely elevated by 41 this quarter. Our anticipated fourth quarter digital construct out leads us to extend our annual forecast to roughly $55 million in comparison with our prior $50 million. Slide 16 exhibits that our AFFO turned constructive this quarter. This was principally pushed by the upper OIBDA and to a lesser extent by small staff inside our different drivers.

Turning to Slide 17, as standard, you’ll be able to see our dividend protection. It’s additionally value noting that we had been free money circulation constructive once more within the third quarter. Our board evaluates our capital allocation on ongoing foundation, and our acknowledged intention stays that we are going to meet our minimal charge distribution necessities. So, proceed to guage this as our enterprise improves. We stay in a powerful monetary place, as you’ll be able to see on Slide 18. There’s nonetheless loads of uncertainty within the economic system and the actions we took earlier this 12 months, present us with ample liquidity of $1.2 billion of money and liquidity. Our subsequent important maturity is in 2024, and our maturities are properly added thereafter, with our longest maturity dated 2030. Our increased internet income of 6.1x clearly displays decrease OIBDA in the course of the pandemic, however doesn’t adversely impression our capability to entry quick liquidity, and we count on to cycle out of it as OIBDA improves.

Now, let’s flip to Slide 19 for an replace on the MTA the place show deployment picked up, as we introduced final quarter. Our internet provides had been 827 shows in comparison with simply 97 within the second quarter. Transit revenues had been once more not enough for us to recoup any deployment capital this quarter. We’ve deployed $340 million of whole capital to-date, all topic to recoupment from future revenues, besides a roughly $30 million spent thus far underneath the beforehand disclosed amended deployment plan.

In closing, our steadiness sheet stays in an excellent place to take care of this uncertainty and we’re happy to see the restoration of volumes in aboveground the place our billboard enterprise is doing higher on a regular basis. Most business observers count on a constructive 2021 for Out of House and Outfront shall be a key driver of that. We additionally count on to choose up our billboard acquisition exercise to selectively make the most of engaging alternatives and proceed rising our presence in our most well-liked markets across the nation.

Let me now flip the decision again over to Jeremy.

Jeremy Male

Thanks, Matt. And now, let’s flip our consideration to our outlook on Slide 20. Again in Might, after we gave steerage for the second quarter, we had been assured that spring places the trough in our enterprise and our revenues would enhance in every future interval. That’s what occurred as you see it in our numbers at the moment. The development continues. And as we have a look at the fourth quarter, we count on whole revenues to be down within the low 30% vary. Relative to the third quarter, we count on the sequential enchancment will largely be pushed by billboard and enhancing image in each native and nationwide. This steerage displays what we’ve been speaking about since March, relating to the return of audiences, which is a pre-requisite for the return of revenues. As you [indiscernible] information we and others have shared relating to street-level mobility, and certainly what you’d probably persons are more and more outing about. The billboard viewers is again. Transit, nevertheless, remains to be lagging. It’s a special story. Whereas buses and road furnishings are delivering aboveground viewers commuter rail and subway methods, which drives nearly all of our Transit revenues, nonetheless have very low ridership.

The chart on Slide 21 exhibits the latest ridership throughout our subway and commuter rail methods. As you’ll be able to see right here, on common, the ridership is just 28% on the similar week final 12 months. Transit ridership, which is clearly our viewers, results in enhance additional the Transit revenues to start any kinds of considerable restoration. However we completely consider that ridership and revenues will get better, which has been written about the way forward for cities and the transit system to assist them. And opposite to a number of the information circulation, Amazon introduced new workplace area in New York, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Phoenix and San Diego. And it’s value mentioning once more that Fb is making a significant actual property funding in Midtown, Manhattan. Outfront has belongings in all of those and different main markets. We’re massive believers in continued urbanization, and we’re monitoring these audiences to advertisers.

Whereas speaking about geographies, it’s additionally vital to do not forget that we’ve got belongings in smaller markets and these fundamental road markets are recovering extra rapidly proper now. Outdoors of our high 15 markets, third quarter revenues had been solely down 14% and native down round 10%. Whereas our largest cities have a considerable native enterprise, they’re disproportionately reliant on nationwide classes like leisure, films and TV. Revenues from these three classes had been down over 60% within the quarter and impacted our whole outcomes by 10 factors. Now, these classes will clearly come again. They’ve been persistently amongst our high performances – high clients for years. As nationwide promoting recovers extra typically, we’re more likely to see a steeper development trajectory in our greater cities, just like that to which we noticed again in 2010. Transit and our main market efficiency drove our superior development pre-pandemic and we’re completely satisfied that they’ll drive superior development post-pandemic.

So, with that, operator, let’s now open the road for questions.

Query-and-Reply Session

In fact. Thanks. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our first query from Alexia Quadrani from JPMorgan.

Alexia Quadrani

Hello. I assume, simply two questions. The primary one is, should you may present a bit extra shade on the This autumn steerage that you simply simply touched on, Jeremy. When you may give us any extra shade when it comes to what we count on by the Transit and Billboard, that might be appreciated? After which my second query actually simply on the Transit aspect. Ridership has improved, however nonetheless properly under normalized ranges as per that chart you simply confirmed us. Ought to we assume that we simply gained’t see a full restoration within the Transit enterprise till we see ridership form of return to regular, and simply form of modest form of enchancment as we go, however clearly not a step operate, I assume, till we’re form of submit this pandemic, is {that a} truthful assumption? Thanks.

Jeremy Male

Okay. Thanks, Alexia. Possibly simply to take a look at This autumn, as we mentioned, definitive step in the appropriate route, each nationwide and native are persevering with to show – persevering with to enhance, which is clearly constructive. We do nonetheless very a lot have that headwind of TV, films, leisure that we talked about, they usually had been enormous classes for us this time final 12 months. And so clearly, they don’t seem to be coming again anytime quickly, however come again they’ll as we transfer ahead. So, after we look into the steerage that we’re giving now, we’ve got really seen enhancements in quite a few classes, perhaps value noting one which actually trying stronger in This autumn is auto. And auto is a class that truly has been declining for us during the last couple of years. So, that’s actually good to see. Simply coming to your second query, sure, I believe it’s proper to say that we gained’t get that form of – I believe we mentioned that may form of step up enchancment till we see these audiences growing. I don’t assume we essentially need to get audiences again to a 100% of the place they had been, for us to be delivering the supply of revenues we had been earlier than. A part of that is because of the truth that we’re, clearly, nonetheless investing in digital shows, that are very engaging to audiences typically. And moreover, we’d count on that to provide an additional elevate to Transit as we go alongside. However I do assume, Alexia, [indiscernible] we see a major pickup in audiences, then Transit shall be challenged. And it’s probably within the near-term that our Transit revenues are to some extent going to trace that – that ridership enhance as we go ahead.

Alexia Quadrani

Okay. Thanks very a lot.

We’ll take our subsequent query from Ben Swinburne from Morgan Stanley. Please go forward.

Ben Swinburne

Thanks. Good afternoon. Possibly first, Matt, may you assist us take into consideration bills within the fourth quarter, the year-over-year developments we should always assume and simply any assistance on the Sports activities Advertising asset sale and the way which may impression bills within the fourth quarter? After which for Jeremy or Matt or each of you, simply questioning how you’re enthusiastic about your funding plans heading into ‘21. It’s possible you’ll not have the ability to talk that particularly. However as we take into consideration capital spending, your urge for food for M&A and even issues like new Transit yields, we noticed that there was some Port Authority enterprise you picked. I’m simply questioning, as you sit right here and have a look at the outlook, do you’re feeling assured to have the ability to put more cash to work within the enterprise opportunistically or do you continue to wish to wait and see if issues form of stabilize additional? Thanks.

Matthew Siegel

Ben, thank. Let me – on bills, fourth quarter goes to be extra of the identical as we’ve seen within the third quarter and second quarter. One among our discount or lower has been variable value parts, loads of the transit – the upkeep advantages from decrease income, all of our Transit agreements are in income shares, from revenues which might be depressed due to COVID, dramatically down. And loads of the operational measures we’ve taken ought to prolong into the fourth quarter. On the Sports activities Advertising query, we had about $15 million of bills within the fourth quarter for 2019 associated to Sports activities Advertising. So clearly, that comes out as properly. So, I believe you’ll see barely improved income, after all, however lease expense base stood at similar.

Ben Swinburne

Matt, simply to rapidly follow-up, should you can, what’s the income hit from Sports activities Advertising in This autumn, so we’ve got the entire image?

Matthew Siegel

Okay. Bills had been really $15 million. I believe the income dropped increased than that, within the mid-teens.

Ben Swinburne

Obtained it. Thanks.

Matthew Siegel

Not a giant EBITDA contributor, total, couple of years.

Ben Swinburne

Proper. Proper.

Jeremy Male

So, perhaps, Ben, I’ll form of leap in on the funding aspect. We switched off the capital expenditure in phrases – which is principally about digital and [indiscernible] within the second quarter, actually simply reflecting the warning, given restricted outlook. We’re now ready the place we’ve got robust, wholesome steadiness sheet, and we’re actually trying now to ramping up our Digital Billboard investments to ranges that we had been seeing final 12 months, that – in subsequent 12 months. So, that suggests form of couple of hundred boards and CapEx barely in that $70 million, $80 million vary subsequent 12 months. And why would we try this? Effectively, the actual fact is that Matt and I log out each proposal for digital conversion, and however nonetheless making nice returns. And we predict it’s that natural development is {dollars} which might be very properly spent. We’re additionally persevering with and preserve our eye out for different funding alternatives when it comes to tuck-in acquisitions. We’re taking a look at couple of proper now. Not important {dollars}, however each belongings that might be – we predict an amazing match to our enterprise as we go ahead. And also you talked about the Port Authority, clearly the massive – the actually massive piece of the Port Authority was the airport enterprise, that’s the overwhelming majority of that bid, and also you noticed the clear channel announcement earlier this week. By the way in which, we’re not within the airport enterprise and we didn’t bid for these airport belongings. What we did bid for was the flexibility to develop billboards on the full Port Authority property in New York State, and we’ll be addressing that as we go alongside. So, that was a pleasant approach and we predict that over time, we’ll have the ability to develop some nice places by that win.

Ben Swinburne

Thanks.

We’ll now take our subsequent query from John Janedis from Wolfe Analysis. Please go forward.

John Janedis

I had two questions. One is, improved information viewers measurement was seemingly a tailwind coming into the 12 months. So, are you able to discuss a bit about the way you count on to learn from this going ahead? After which individually, inside the income outlook, information nonetheless had any incremental impression from probably additional COVID-related restrictions and may you give us a breakout of billboard versus transit for 4Q? Thanks.

Jeremy Male

So, let me take the form of second a part of that. We’ve clearly given some shade on Billboard and Transit for 4Q, however past that shade, we don’t sometimes give incremental steerage at this stage. At any time when we have a look at steerage, we bear in mind what we are able to see on the time. We’re clearly conscious of the local weather that we’ve got proper now, and we’re hopeful that given the local weather that we’ve got and with out important additional lock downs, that we will ship, actually, the efficiency that we’ve got simply guided to earlier on the decision. It’s fascinating, as a result of with reference to viewers measurement, what we now have as an business and positively inside our personal smartSCOUT, we’ve got the flexibility to go down billboard-by-billboard, and so – completely. What we’ll do is [indiscernible] that Billboard location previous to COVID ranges. So, notably on the – when all the things was underneath depths of despair, the notion was that the entire Billboard viewers is gone away. And really, we had been in a position to say properly, no, really it hasn’t. At that location, it’s really 75%. So, it really was an amazing really feel for us to say to our advertisers, look, the audiences are nonetheless on the market. And we had been ready really to retain loads of enterprise by really having that diploma of granular data billboard – billboard-by-billboard.

John Janedis

Thanks.

We’ll now take our subsequent query from Jason Bazinet from Citi. Please go forward.

Jason Bazinet

Thanks. I simply had a fast query on the map you might have – form of the year-over-year adjustments in trajectory of the rail viewers – Slide on 21 versus revenues. If traders had been form of enjoying alongside and following these weekly numbers, is there form of one for one mapping in your view between these numbers getting higher and it flowing by to revenues? Or do you assume there may be going to be somewhat little bit of a lag the place the market does wish to ensure that the viewers is form of there earlier than they start to redeploy {dollars}, that form of comparable ranges to the viewers developments? Thanks.

Jeremy Male

Sure. Effectively, I assume the very first thing is that we’ve got by no means – we’ve got by no means seen the form of OEMs adjustments earlier than actually inside relative sense, which is our prime space of curiosity. So, we can not say precisely how that may plan out, however we suspect that there shall be a slight lag between audiences coming again and revenues returning. There’s one different level that we have to bear in mind after we are enthusiastic about Transit, and that’s clearly that we’ve got acquired a fairly sized piece of Transit which really isn’t impacted by these viewers numbers that you simply noticed, form of, aboveground. So, for instance, buses and bus shelters etcetera. And we’d count on them to be recovering rather more on the form of charge that we’re going to be seeing in our Billboard enterprise reasonably than – actually, reasonably than the rail enterprise.

Jason Bazinet

And is that one thing that you’d provide up form of the combo that’s form of below-ground versus aboveground on the Transit aspect?

Jeremy Male

I believe that – I’m afraid I won’t be able to supply somewhat – somewhat bit extra – a bit extra shade than that.

Jason Bazinet

Okay, good. Thanks.

Jeremy Male

Thanks, Jason.

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our subsequent query from Jim Goss from Barrington Analysis. Please go forward.

Jim Goss

Thanks. Jeremy, you had been simply speaking about one thing I used to be fascinated with, the granular billboard-by-billboard measurement. I’m questioning how rapidly these measurements are mirrored in pricing of these billboards, provided that we had this deep decline because the pandemic emerged and it’s – the billboards specifically come again fairly properly, not less than comparatively talking. Is the pricing adjustment going to be on a billboard-by-billboard foundation in continuous dialogue with the promoting shoppers or are you able to discuss somewhat about how the press is working given the dramatic adjustments we’re having this 12 months?

Jeremy Male

Certain. Effectively, I assume the vital level is now that Billboard audiences are form of again to form of pre-pandemic degree. So, we’re form of degree set now when it comes to viewers. So, actually, I believe the granularity of that was extra vital when clearly audiences had been being extra severely impacted. And as I discussed, really it was very useful to have the ability to say precisely what was happening with our audiences. However for probably the most components, Billboard audiences are again to 100%. So, you bought somewhat little bit of geographic variation. So, for instance, in Occasions Sq. proper now, they wouldn’t be at pre-pandemic ranges. However in different markets throughout the U.S. are literally past pre-pandemic ranges, partly reflecting automobile utilization versus transit ridership. So, I believe it’s one thing that we’ve got moved by now. I believe it’s clearly, as with every different media, we’re promoting an viewers, and the truth that new audiences are actually again, is nice. However we’re nonetheless in a market the place there’s a little little bit of macro impression and positively there may be an impression of a few of these vital classes for us that we talked about earlier on, specifically TV, films, leisure. Whenever you have a look at how our Billboard portfolio specifically, we’re the largest participant by fairly a good distance in each New York and LA, that are very disposed by these meager promoting {dollars}. So, it’s cheap that till these classes come again, there may be going to be a few markets the place we’re– the place we’re simply extra challenged than others.

Jim Goss

And one different factor, Slide 19, you’re outlining the MTA deployment. And it appears like there may be been a major step up in these deployments. Is there any steerage you may present when it comes to how This autumn will develop and the way it’s going to maneuver within the subsequent 12 months?

Matthew Siegel

Hello, Jim, it’s Matt. We stepped up – I believe on the finish of June, we restarted our deployments. We took our groups and our contractors, go off the traces on the finish of March, and we did little or no in second quarter. We – 800 plus, we listed within the third quarter, most likely displays the pacing we’d preserve going within the fourth quarter. We do count on to start out placing screens on subway automobiles in the course of the fourth quarter, so perhaps the variety of screens shall be somewhat increased – very, very smaller, however I believe the identical form of tempo, the identical form of spend.

Jim Goss

Okay. And at last associated to that, are there security steps being taken to supply consolation to riders to return, or is it form of out of necessity in getting round New York Metropolis specifically that may carry them again?

Matthew Siegel

The MTA has been doing a reasonably good job of protecting their trains clear, letting individuals know they’re clear. They’re taking the lights and different issues. A number of politicians and celebrities have been both driving the subway or making the case for it. Hopefully, we are able to see elevated ridership partly due to that and profit everyone.

Jeremy Male

Possibly I may simply leap in there as properly. What we’re seeing in the meanwhile in Manhattan, is that – it’s unhappy to say that workplace employees have been gradual to get again into their workplaces. We noticed some information from the CBRE that means that individuals in workplaces are nonetheless sub 20%. So, I believe for ridership to restart substantively and growing, we’re going to must see extra individuals again of their workplaces. And after we do, we shall be seeing the expansion in that top worth viewers that we’ve got been promoting so efficiently for a few years.

Jim Goss

Okay. Thanks very a lot.

Jeremy Male

Thanks, Jim.

And we’ve got no additional questions. That does conclude at the moment’s question-and-answer session. I might now like at hand it again over to our audio system for any further or closing remarks.

Jeremy Male

Thanks very a lot, operator and thanks all to your questions and your time at the moment. And we sit up for talking with a lot of you throughout investor occasions over the approaching weeks. Thanks very a lot once more.

And with that that does conclude at the moment’s name. Thanks to your participation. It’s possible you’ll now disconnect.