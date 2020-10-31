Home Politics Oops, He Did It Once more: Trump Reportedly Leaves Supporters Stranded In...

Oops, He Did It Once more: Trump Reportedly Leaves Supporters Stranded In PA Chilly After Rally

It’s being reported that Trump turned hundreds of his supporters out into the chilly Pennsylvania evening with no shuttles after his rally.

CNN’s DJ Judd tweeted:

It is the second time in a week that Trump has managed to hold a rally, and never present his supporters transportation again to their automobiles.

The Trump marketing campaign has issued a robust denial that they’re making an attempt to freeze their supporters to loss of life and reply with a wholesome dose of every little thing’s wonderful.

Probably not. They referred to as it faux information:

Trump is doing loads of rallies, however he did handle to have sufficient shuttles to get his supporters to the rally, so one would assume that it wouldn’t be too troublesome to make use of those self same shuttles to convey folks again to their automobiles.

Except the Trump marketing campaign is so broke that they will’t afford round-trip shuttle service.

Both approach, individuals who present as much as help Donald Trump all the time appear to be getting overlooked within the chilly.

