Home Tech On-line research firm Chegg says its subscribers grew 69% YoY to three.7M...

On-line research firm Chegg says its subscribers grew 69% YoY to three.7M within the final quarter, as many dad and mom from the US flip to on-line tutors, many from India (Eric Bellman/Wall Avenue Journal)

By
StevenWazon
-
4
0


Eric Bellman / Wall Avenue Journal:

On-line research firm Chegg says its subscribers grew 69% YoY to three.7M within the final quarter, as many dad and mom from the US flip to on-line tutors, many from India  —  Coronavirus pandemic is boosting India’s education-technology trade; ‘We get that one-on-one consideration they want and it is inexpensive’

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here