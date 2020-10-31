On NBC, GOPers In comparison with Plantation Homeowners Suppressing Black Voters

Ending off the week earlier than Election Day, NBC on Friday night stoked racial fears and invoked violence in opposition to African People from the distant previous because the NBC Nightly Information likened Republican leaders to plantation homeowners who stopped blacks from voting within the 1870s.

In a chunk that includes veteran civil rights activist Reverend James Lawson, after reporter Cynthia McFadden recalled complaints about voting guidelines enacted by Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, Reverend Lawson reacted: “It is absolute suppression, regression. It follows the plantation homeowners of the 1870s who used bullets and weapons to cease the voting. He is utilizing the strategy of voting to cease the voting.”

McFadden started her pre-recorded piece: “Tonight, a query: Do all eligible voters no matter their race have an equal shot at casting their ballots? We turned to 92-year-old Reverend James Lawson.”

The NBC Information correspondent was then seen talking with Reverend Lawson as she posed: “Voter suppression is not sadly a factor of the previous.”

After Reverend Lawson responded, “Oh, sure. It is a continuation of USA historical past,” the NBC Information reporter included completely cheap guidelines like voter ID necessities and the purging of inactive voters as she added: “Reverend Lawson says lengthy strains, ID necessities, the purge of voter lists, and diminished entry to poll drop bins makes voting tougher than it must be, particularly for individuals of shade.”

Then got here a clip of Reverend Lawson reacting: “It is a type of racism.”

McFadden recalled Lawson’s historical past of working for voting rights throughout the Civil Rights Motion, including: “…which is why, he says, it hurts a lot to see that voter suppression is nonetheless with us 55 years after the passage of the Voting Rights Act.”

With out informing viewers that, when Governor Abbott positioned limitations on what number of poll bins may very well be maintained per county, he additionally expanded the variety of days of early voting, McFadden cued up Reverend Lawson to hyperbolically invoke Nineteenth-century white supremacists:

MCFADDEN: Lawson says it is going to hamper minority voting as among the counties with large minority populations are as huge as japanese states. REVEREND LAWSON: It is absolute suppression, regression. It follows the plantation homeowners of the 1870s who used bullets and weapons to cease the voting. He is utilizing the strategy of voting to cease the voting.

